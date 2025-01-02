New Zealand MMA fighter Hakaraia Wilson dies at 26

Hakaraia Wilson, a mixed martial arts fighter from New Zealand, has died at age 26, according to numerous news outlets.

No cause of death has been listed or reported for Wilson.

Te Ao News reports that police say that the death which occurred in Gisborne, New Zealand was not suspicious and the death inquiry was referred to the coroner

Wilson was in Gisborne to attend the Rhythm and Vines Festival, which took place from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31.

"Haks, your legacy will live on in each of us—your smile, your laughter, your warmth, and your warrior spirit. Rest easy, knowing your time here, though far too short, left a mark that will never fade," Oliver MMA and Fitness Gym, a New Zealand combat sports academy, said on social media.

Wilson had a 4-3 record as an MMA fighter in the welterweight division and last fought in October, scoring a first round KO/TKO over Mark Alcoba at Canggu Fight Night 32 in Bali, Indonesia.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hakaraia Wilson, a New Zealand MMA fighter, dies at 26