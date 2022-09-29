New Zealand man jailed for seven years under discredited ‘three strikes’ law awarded $450,000

Tess McClure in Auckland
·2 min read
<span>Photograph: Michael Craig/New Zealand Herald</span>
Photograph: Michael Craig/New Zealand Herald

A man who was sentenced to seven years in prison for kissing a woman in the street under New Zealand’s controversial “three strikes” law has been awarded $450,000 in compensation by the government.

The man, Daniel Fitzgerald, who has significant mental health issues, was charged with indecent assault after he approached and kissed a stranger in a Wellington street. He had committed two similar crimes, and so was sentenced under New Zealand’s recently repealed laws, which compelled the judge to give a maximum sentence – seven years – for the offence, despite mitigating factors, unless it was “manifestly unjust” to do so.

In 2021, by which time Fitzgerald had been in prison for more than four years, the supreme court ruled that the three strikes law had resulted in a sentence so grossly disproportionate that it breached his rights. He was re-sentenced to six months.

The compensation, outlined in a high court decision on Thursday, is for the four years he had already served.

In her ruling, judge Rebecca Ellis said: “Mr Fitzgerald’s sentence was not simply disproportionate, it was grossly so, in breach of one of his most fundamental rights.”

The judge also found that the Crown prosecutor, who had repeatedly declined to downgrade to lesser charges, had failed to exercise prosecutorial discretion to avoid the risk of Fitzgerald receiving a grossly disproportionate punishment.

Earlier this year, New Zealand’s Labour government repealed the law, which had been brought in by the previous National-Act governing coalition.

“There was no evidence that it worked,” the justice minister, Kiritapu Allan, said. “It failed to be a deterrent to offenders, it failed the taxpayer, and it failed victims, because it ensured they were in the system for longer.”

National and Act, who created the law when last in government, have said they would reinstate the law if re-elected, and that it “meant that the worst repeat offenders spent longer in prison”.

Latest Stories

  • Hickey scores twice, Huneault posts shutout as Canada beats Czechs to open International Para Hockey Cup

    Canada's Para hockey team got off to a strong start at the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over host Czech Republic on Saturday in Ostrava. Three-time Paralympian Liam Hickey scored a pair of goals, including an empty-netter to close out the victory, while Mathieu Lelièvre scored his first goal with Team Canada to provide insurance in the third period. The Canadians took control following a scoreless first period and finished with 25 shots on goal. Jean-François Huneault recorded th

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • United States wins Presidents Cup for 12th time as Canada's Pendrith and Conners lose

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith made Canadian history twice at the Presidents Cup and, although they're disappointed in the result, they're ready for more. It was the first time two Canadians had ever played at the prestigious best-on-best tournament that sees 12 Americans take on 12 players from around the world, excluding Europe. When the longtime friends were partnered on Friday they became the first-ever Canadians to play together at the storied tournament. But Conners, f

  • WHL roundup: Winnipeg better late than ever against Brandon

    BRANDON, Man. — Josh Medernach's second goal of the game, scored at 18:26 of the third period, allowed the Winnipeg ICE to force overtime in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at Westoba Place. And Zach Benson's goal with 6.7 seconds left in overtime gave the ICE a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings. Scoring for Brandon were Brett Hyland, Mason Ward and Nolan Ritchie. Hyland also chipped in with two assists. Evan Friesen had the other Winnipeg goal. Brandon led 1-0

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Cozzolino, Hickey lead Canada to 2nd straight win at International Para Hockey Cup

    Canada's Para hockey team improved to 2-0 at the International Para Hockey Cup with a commanding 5-2 win over the International Para Hockey Team (IPH) on Sunday in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Dominic Cozzolino and Liam Hickey each scored twice, while captain Tyler McGregor added a short-handed goal in the third period to help seal the victory at RT Torax Arena. The Canadians jumped ahead with a three-goal second period and maintained momentum while outshooting their opponents 23-7. The IPH Team con

  • Favourite Oh Well captures third running of Mohawk Million

    CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Oh Well was the class of the Mohawk Million on Saturday night. American Tim Tetrick drove the 3/5 favourite to a solid two-and-a-half length victory at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Starting on the rail, Tetrick had Oh Well standing third halfway through the race before taking the lead from Oh Look Magic with a quarter-mile to go. And the outcome was never in doubt as Oh Well claimed the race for two-year-old trotters in a stakes record-tying 1:53.4. Silly Me Hanover, at 42/1 odds,

  • Thitikul beats Kang in playoff, LPGA rookie wins 2nd event

    ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand birdied the second playoff hole to beat Danielle Kang and win the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday. The victory made the 19-year-old the first LPGA player in five years to win twice in her rookie season. Sung Hyun Park posted multiple wins in 2017. Thitikul and the 29-year-old Kang finished the 54-hole event at the Pinnacle Country Club tied at 17-under. A six-time winner on the LPGA Tour, Kang was making her third tour start since June

  • Toronto Maple Leafs captain Tavares out 'minimum' three weeks with oblique strain

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares will be out a 'minimum' of three weeks due to an oblique strain, head coach Sheldon Keefe announced on Tuesday. Tavares underwent testing Tuesday while the team practised, leading to the diagnosis of his injury. He recorded 17 minutes, 14 seconds of time on ice playing in one of the team's two pre-season games on Saturday against the Ottawa Senators. Keefe said he had been dealing with the issue since that game. The 32-year-old, heading into his 14th seas

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso

  • Internationals close gap at Presidents Cup, trail Americans 11-7 after four sessions

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Canada's Taylor Pendrith thought he and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama were going to earn some points back for the international team when they were announced as partners for Saturday's afternoon session at the Presidents Cup. Unfortunately for them, they drew the duo of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, the most reliable pairing for the United States. After Matsuyama birdied the first hole for an early lead in the four-ball match, the Americans had six birdies to earn a 4 and 3 win,

  • Jets' vets do just enough to beat Senators 5-3

    WINNIPEG — New Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness didn't find a lot of highlights in his team's 5-3 pre-season victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. “I’ll never complain about a win, but listen, there’s a lot of work to be done here,” Bowness said. “I thought we started to skate better in the third … but no I’m not happy with it at all. “For a lot of guys that was their first game, but that being said, we have to play a lot faster than that.” Daniel Torgersson scored twice and Kyle Con

  • Argos Carnell IV and Bethel-Thompson, Stamps QB Maier net CFL top performer honours

    TORONTO — Defensive back Maurice Carnell IV and quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, along with Calgary Stampeders quarterback Jake Maier were named the CFL's top performers Tuesday. Carnell IV earned top-performer honours after registering two interceptions — one returned 35 yards for a TD — in Toronto's 45-15 road win over the Ottawa Redblacks. He also had five tackles and a pass knock-down as the Argos clinched a home playoff game with the victory. Maier was named the second top performer afte

  • Resilient Canadian women swept at volleyball worlds by reigning Olympic champion U.S.

    "We don't back down against these guys." Those words were head coach Shannon Winzer's attempt to keep her Canadian women's volleyball players motivated during a timeout late in a challenging first set on Monday against the top-ranked United States. They responded by putting forth a strong effort in the 81-minute game but couldn't upend the reigning Olympic champions, who prevailed 25-19, 26-24, 25-15 at the FIVB world championship in Arnhem, Netherlands. The 2014 world champion Americans improve

  • Re-energized Canadian women's basketball team sets sights on World Cup podium

    There wasn't much time for things to come together for Canada at the World Cup. Grouped with the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers from the Olympics, and under the tutelage of a new head coach in Victor Lapeña, the fourth-ranked Canadian women's basketball team could have been forgiven for counting moral victories at the tournament in Australia. Instead, Canada reeled off three straight wins to open the tournament, eventually finishing 4-1 to place second in its group. Now, not only are

  • Kraken understand need to improve in second season

    SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken’s first season ended up looking like most other NHL expansion seasons. And still there was a significant feeling of underachievement after the team launched with the hope of contending for a playoff spot in Year 1. Seattle’s first year was one stumble after another. Bad luck. Bad performances. An uncanny ability to give away games late and an overall inability to capture its new market. Seattle was so bad so early it was difficult for the Kraken to make the hope

  • NHL monitoring Aquilini's family court proceeding, after allegations of child abuse

    VANCOUVER — The National Hockey League says it is monitoring the family court proceedings of Vancouver Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini, who has denied accusations by ex-wife Tali'ah that he abused their children. The former couple, who divorced in 2013, are involved in a dispute over support payments and tuition for their four adult children. "Clearly, the parties have been involved in a most contentious divorce," the NHL said in a statement. "Mr. Aquilini has advised us that he categorically d

  • WWE star Kevin Owens dons Canucks jersey, inspires 'Bruce, there it is!' chants

    WWE star Kevin Owens brought the Vancouver crowd to its feet when he entered the ring wearing a Canucks jersey, courtesy of big fan Bruce Boudreau.

  • Edmonton Oilers rookie Dylan Holloway receives raves for pre-season play

    EDMONTON — Dylan Holloway played in one NHL game last season. The rookie wore No. 36 for the Oilers in a playoff game against the Colorado Avalanche. And, even though he was assigned that number coming into training camp, he quickly gave it up to goalie Jack Campbell, who wore that number in Toronto before coming to Edmonton as a free agent. Holloway, now wearing 55 in training camp, said that his reward was a night out on the new Oilers’ goalie’s tab. “I didn’t know he was paying,” Holloway sai