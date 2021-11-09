New Zealand finally welcomes godwit two months after it was blown 2,000km back to Alaska

Photograph: Andrew Walmsley/Alamy

A plucky migrating godwit that captured New Zealand’s attention after it was forced to make a dramatic U-turn back to Alaska after 33 hours of non-stop flight has finally touched down in the country.

Every year, the Eastern bar-tailed godwits, or kuaka in Māori, make one of the longest avian migration flights in the world, travelling from their breeding ground in the Arctic, across the Pacific, to New Zealand.

This year, a female godwit, called 4BYWW was confirmed as having made the longest flight by a land bird ever recorded. She travelled non-stop from Alaska to New Zealand, a journey 12,200 kilometres that took eight days and 12 hours at an average speed of 59 kilometres an hour.

About 80,000 godwits arrive in New Zealand each year, and move into harbours and estuaries across the two islands. Typically, the flocks are welcomed in September, sometimes to the sound of Cathedral bells.

But that month, the Department of Conservation reported that one unlucky godwit, an adult male bird, known as 4BWRB because of the bands on his legs, was forced to take a large U-turn over the Pacific Ocean, finishing up back at his Alaska take-off point after 57 hours of constant flight.

4BWRB took off from tidal flats in Alaska’s Yukon-Kuskokwim delta on 11 September before encountering strong winds 2,000km into his journey and turning back after 33 hours of outward bound flight.

He spent 11 days back in Alaska before giving the journey another try. He made it to New Caledonia, but spent five weeks resting before taking off again – destination New Zealand. In a feat of stunning perseverance, he arrived in the North Island’s Firth of Thames just after midnight on Tuesday morning.

The manager of the Pūkorokoro Miranda Shorebird Centre Keith Woodley said the unlucky 4BWRB – which had to stop in New Caledonia on its journey last year as well – had failed to do the non-stop flight three times in the last year.

“So I mean, you wouldn’t want it to buy you a Lotto ticket. But now it’s back here, it’s got time to recover, it’s got time to do the feather moult and time to get all the preparations on track.”

Woodley has a particular fondness for the extraordinary efforts godwits go to in order to migrate, including replacing all their feathers to ready themselves for the next migratory flight and undergoing physiological changes to better enable them to store fat and fly for extended periods.

Over the next few days he will be out scouring the estuary to try to spot 4BRWB and “welcome him back.”

The Pūkorokoro Miranda Naturalists’ Trust was formed in 1975 and built its centre in 1990 to promote awareness of coastal ecology and shorebirds. Most of the godwits fitted with tracking devices are caught in Pūkorokoro, with the trust’s help.

4BWRB is one of 20 godwits fitted with radio transmitters. Monitoring the species will help scientists to assess the impact of weather on ultra-long-distance migration in real time, and also understand how adaptable to changing weather migrating godwits are.

Woodley says climate change is a problem for godwits “at every point of the compass”. In New Zealand, sea level rise is reducing habitats and foraging grounds; in Alaska, warming temperatures are changing the breeding environment and arrival of insects, which the godwit relies on for food; and unpredictable weather conditions across both hemispheres are affecting their flights.

“Everywhere you look, these birds are likely to be affected by climate change.”