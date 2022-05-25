New Zealand extends troop deployments to Solomon Islands

Lucy Craymer
·1 min read
New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta speaks during a session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand on Wednesday said it would extend the New Zealand Defence Force's deployment to the Solomon Islands until at least May next year, amid concerns among Western allies about China's growing presence in the South Pacific.

New Zealand deployed troops to the Solomon Islands at the request of the nation's government in late 2021 after rioting broke out in the capital city of Honiara. The troops are part of the Pacific-led Solomon Islands International Assistance Force, which includes troops from Fiji, Australia and Papua New Guinea.

"Our partnership promotes peace not only through security cooperation, but also by addressing economic challenges, climate change and a range of other development needs we face as a region," said Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta in a statement.

Mahuta had met via Zoom with the Solomon Islands Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade Jeremiah Manele on Wednesday.

A New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affair and Trade statement said Mahuta had reiterated concerns about a recently signed security agreement between Solomon Islands and China and welcomed Manele's assurances it would not lead to a military base.

"Minister Mahuta highlighted the need to understand and discuss the regional implications of the agreement amongst (Pacific Island) Forum Members," the statement said.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

    Andrei Vasilevskiy had 49 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning completed a four-game sweep of the Florida Panthers with a 2-0 victory Monday night that sent the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions back to the Eastern Conference final for the sixth time in eight years. Pat Maroon snapped a scoreless tie, batting Zach Bogosian’s shot down behind Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky before the puck trickled into the net a little over six minutes into the third period. Ondrej Palat added an empty-