New Zealand Elevator and Escalator Market Report 2022: Installed Base is Expected to Reach 18,462 Units by 2028 from 1,138 Units in 2021

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

New Zealand Elevator and Escalator Market

New Zealand Elevator and Escalator Market
New Zealand Elevator and Escalator Market

Dublin, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Zealand Elevator and Escalator - Market Size and Growth Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

New Zealand elevator and escalator market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.32% during 2021-2027

Increasing demand for high-rise structures and the government's focus on infrastructure in key economic cities have propelled New Zealand's elevator and escalator market to new heights.

The New Zealand elevator market by the installed base is expected to reach 18,462 units by 2028. Green star-rated building, One Queen Street in Auckland, will be redeveloped and comprises 14,300 sqm commercial space with an investment of USD 174 million. In its second stage, a commercial bay will comprise luxurious hotels, office space, and retail space with an investment of USD 1 billion and is anticipated to be finished by 2023. This redevelopment will give support to the New Zealand elevator and escalator market.

Escalators used in the public transit sector accounted for the largest share of around 38.5% in 2021 due to increasing public transit projects in the pipeline. The New Zealand escalators market by the installed base is expected to reach 5,213 units by 2028.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The Artificial Intelligence Forum of New Zealand (AIFNZ) aims to increase New Zealanders' knowledge of artificial intelligence (AI) and its capabilities. The swift development of AI technologies presents significant opportunities and difficulties. The University of Auckland will get millions of dollars from the New Zealand government to better investigate and embrace the power of artificial intelligence (AI). In 2019, about NZ$ 4 million was committed to this field of study.

The Emissions Reduction Plan outlines the steps that will be taken to satisfy the first emissions budget (2022-2025), and it puts us on the right track to comply with the second and third emissions budgets (2026- 2030). This will make it possible to transition to a low-emission future feasibly and cheaply. Every action and initiative the Building for Climate Change program takes will be in collaboration with the building and construction industry to ensure everything is implemented correctly.

Currently, 20% of New Zealand's carbon emissions are attributable to the built environment. The council is recommending that the Building Code be modified in three stages, with the use of fossil fuels being completely phased out by 2030 and restricted to new construction by 2026. There are currently more than 3000 green construction projects underway around the nation. These include 170 newly certified Green Star buildings, with another 70 undergoing evaluation.

Wellington has 152 personal cable cars, also known as incline lifts. In the past, the city's hills were home to over 300 personal cable cars, but regulations were implemented in 2005. The demand for cable cars and inclined elevators has increased due to their ability to increase a property's worth and the fact that accessible locations in Wellington are getting more challenging to obtain. Depending on the terrain, installing one can cost between USD 150,000 and USD 200,000 in addition to ongoing maintenance expenses.

The cost of numerous essential commodities for construction projects, including steel and timber, has skyrocketed. In contrast, the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the supply chain for materials and labor can be traced as the problem's origin. New obstacles, such as geopolitical risks like the Ukraine War, continue to pressure prices at a time when demand is rising due to government-led infrastructure projects. The cost of building new homes rose by 18% in the March 2022 quarter compared to the March 2021 quarter, the fastest growth ever observed since the survey launched in 1985, according to the most recent Stats NZ Consumer Price Index.

A Rise In Residential And Commercial Building Activity Is Expected To Drive The New Zealand elevator and escalator market

Canterbury authorities have experienced an increase in new dwelling building authorizations in 2022 compared to 2021 after a relatively stagnant growth in new dwelling permits across most communities. With 23.1 new permits given per 1,000 residents in the Selwyn District in 2021-2022, it continues to have the highest proportion, followed by the Mackenzie District with 15. The lowest rate was three per 1,000 inhabitants in Waimate District.

Auckland Council has financed around USD 257 million for a high-rise mixed-use residential project around Aotea train station. The development comprises nine levels of commercial space, a public plaza, and 60 apartments. After the completion of the City rail link in 2024, construction of Aotea Central will commence.

An agreement between New Zealand's SkyCity Entertainment Group and the Government of New Zealand was established to complete the extended project of the New Zealand International Convention center (NZICC). This project is still under planning and is anticipated to be completed in 2024. The development is worth USD 427 million.

With an investment of USD 142 million from Australian developers, Ninety-four feet are commencing the construction of a hotel & luxury apartment tower in Auckland, Wellington, and Queenstown. Initial decommissioning was completed, and IconCoPty Ltd (NZ) signed a contract to deliver 41 levels, 225 rooms hotel Indigo Auckland and mixed-use development. Such development plans will propel the growth of the New Zealand elevator and escalator market.

Governments Effort To Expand Infrastructure Across Nation To Increase The Demand For New Installations

The increasing population drives the plan of shifting the Port of Auckland to Northland, where there is an addition of 77ha of prime waterfront land for public and a new cruise terminal. It is estimated to value around ~USD 6 billion to shift the port and is anticipated to be finished by 2036.

Enabling works of the Auckland Airport Transport hub began in June 2022. The development is worth USD 189 million, transforming how people commute directly to the airport. This project is under construction and is expected to be finished by 2027.

One of New Zealand's most significant transportation projects, the Karangahape Station, is a part of CRL with an investment of USD 2.5billion. This was a 3.45km underground twin tunnel rail line below Auckland City Center. This project is still under construction and is scheduled for completion in 2024.

Regulations For Maintenance of Elevators And Escalators In New Zealand By Building Act To Create Demand

Maintenance and modernization in the New Zealand elevator and escalator market accounted for 69.7% and 30.3%, respectively, for 2021.

Since there has been a 40% increase in accidents in New Zealand from 2011 to 2016. In the year 2015, the country implemented the Building Act. The Building Act acknowledges the value of elevators to the built environment and the possible risk to life safety they may present. Checks are therefore necessary during the design stage, throughout construction, and after it is finished. The Building Act mandates routine inspections and maintenance to ensure the elevator maintains its approved standard.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Auckland has always been the largest market for construction and building, contributing around 40% to the total national construction value and 42% of new dwellings approved in 2021.
All Canterbury authorities have experienced an increase in new dwelling building authorizations in 2022 compared to 2021 after a relatively stagnant increase in new dwelling permits across most communities.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • The key players in the New Zealand elevator and escalator market are KONE, Otis, Hyundai Elevator, TK Elevator, Mitsubishi Electric, Hitachi, Schindler, and Fujitec.

  • The top 4 prominent vendors, including TK Elevator, Otis, KONE, and Schindler, account for 31% of the market share in New Zealand.

  • The newest addition to Auckland is Commercial Bay, situated in the city's core business center. Using its transit management system Schindler PORT, Schindler provided 20 escalators and 26 elevators to connect horizontal and vertical transportation while optimizing passenger itineraries.

  • In November 2019, KONE introduced the built-in connectivity series as a standard in New Zealand. Additional software services, anti-fingerprint, anti-finger scratch, and anti-microbial surfaces, are available in the DX Class Elevator series.

  • The TK Elevator in New Zealand opened the first walks by Thyssenkrupp, creating opportunities by providing modular space-saving concepts, simplified planning, integration and operation, and innovation, especially in the digital era and space.

Key Vendors

  • Hyundai

  • TK Elevator

  • Schindler

  • Hitachi

  • KONE

  • Otis

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Blue Star Elevators

  • Kleemann

  • Vestner

  • Stannah Lifts

  • Access Automation

  • Power Glide Elevators

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d92dua

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • Tagovailoa throws 3 picks, Packers defeat Dolphins 26-20

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay's defense intercepted Tua Tagovailoa three times in the fourth quarter to help the Packers come from behind to defeat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 and keep their playoff hopes alive. Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and had one interception for the Packers (7-8), who have won their last three games after starting the season 4-8. Miami (8-7) lost its fourth straight game and must win its final two to make the postseason. The Dolphins trailed by si

  • Browns, Deshaun Watson eliminated from playoff chase

    CLEVELAND (AP) — On a freezing day for football, the Browns' most jarring chill came at the end. Unable to deliver the big play in the clutch, quarterback Deshaun Watson's second home game ended with him being sacked, perhaps a fitting conclusion for a Cleveland season grounded from the start. Watson threw three incompletions in the final minute — tight end David Njoku dropped a possible tying TD with 30 seconds left — before being thrown for a loss on Cleveland's final play as the Browns lost 1

  • Johansson nets OT winner to lift Capitals past Senators 3-2

    Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith was far from impressed by his team's effort late in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals on Thursday. Marcus Johansson raced past Drake Batherson from centre ice, found an opening and fired the game winner 2:04 into overtime. “I just don’t like the way it ends,” said Smith. “You’ve got to check harder in overtime, you can’t give a breakaway. (Cam) Talbot did everything to hold us in there.” Evgeny Kuznetsov and Sonny Milano also scored for the Capi

  • Canada set to begin quest for 20th gold medal at world juniors

    Connor Bedard sees the reminder every time he's back home. His gold medal from the last world junior hockey championship — a tournament that was moved to the summer and almost didn't happen because of COVID-19 — hangs in the 17-year-old phenom's bedroom. And the presumptive No. 1 pick at the 2023 NHL draft is eager for more. "Feels like when you win it, it lasts 10 minutes," Bedard said. "You want that again right away." Another opportunity is right around the corner. Bedard headlines a star-stu

  • Jokic, Nuggets outlast Suns 128-125 in OT; Booker sidelined

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had another monster triple-double, Aaron Gordon threw down a pivotal dunk that stood up after a review in overtime and the Denver Nuggets rallied for a 128-125 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night. Jokic had 41 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists for his 83rd career triple-double. The two-time reigning NBA MVP had a 40-point, 27-rebound, 10-assist outing a week ago. “Sick,” Gordon said of the statistics Jokic is posting these days. “Those are video game numbers

  • Mavs unveil Nowitzki statue before Christmas game vs. Lakers

    DALLAS (AP) — Dirk Nowitzki stood with his son Max, both ready to push the lever that would unveil the statue of the retired Dallas Mavericks star outside the team's arena. It already had been revealed that the statue depicted Nowitzki's signature one-legged fadeaway jumper. Not that there ever was any question. “That jump shot, just going up to the sky, creating all type of rain,” said Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham, whose team was playing the Mavericks in the Christmas Day game that follo

  • Titans put RG Nate Davis on IR, activate LB Zach Cunningham

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans placed their second starting offensive lineman on injured reserve in as many days Friday, with right guard Nate Davis joining center Ben Jones. The Titans (7-7) at least got linebacker Zach Cunningham back from injured reserve, keeping them at 19 players on IR. A starter, Cunningham had been on IR since Nov. 12 with an injured elbow. Cunningham has played in five games this season after being picked up off waivers a year ago from Houston. Now Cunningh

  • Browns, Deshaun Watson eliminated from playoff chase

    CLEVELAND (AP) — On a freezing day for football, the Browns' most jarring chill came at the end. Unable to deliver the big play in the clutch, quarterback Deshaun Watson's second home game ended with him being sacked, perhaps a fitting conclusion for a Cleveland season grounded from the start. Watson threw three incompletions in the final minute — tight end David Njoku dropped a possible tying TD with 30 seconds left — before being thrown for a loss on Cleveland's last play as the Browns lost 17

  • Harris' widow on field in Pittsburgh as his No. 32 retired

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris' No. 32 during a bittersweet ceremony on Saturday night at halftime of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The long-planned honour came three days after Harris died at age 72 and one day after the 50th anniversary of “The Immaculate Reception” Harris pulled off in a playoff victory over the Raiders. Harris' widow, Dana Dokmanovich, and their son, Dok, joined Steelers president Art Rooney II on stage w

  • Vejmelka sharp in Coyotes' 2-1 shootout win over Kings

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Karel Vejmelka had 26 saves and stopped all three shots in a shootout in the Arizona Coyotes' 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night. Arizona’s Nick Schmaltz scored on a power play in the first period. Alex Iafallo evened it on the man advantage in the second, leaving the Coyotes tied heading into the third period for the fifth straight game. Nick Bjugstad scored on Arizona's second shot in the shootout after Vejmelk stopped Gabriel Vilardi. Arizona's Clayton

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • Blackhawks beat Blue Jackets 5-2, halt 8-game losing streak

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane each had a goal and two assists and the Chicago Blackhawks ended an eight-game skid with a 5-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night. Alex Stalock made 27 saves in his return from a concussion to help last-place Chicago snap an 11-game home losing streak (0-10-1) and earn just its second win in 18 games overall (2-15-1). Max Domi, Andreas Athanasiou and Taylor Raddysh also scored as the Blackhawks won at the United Center for the first

  • Titans' Tannehill out vs. Texans, rookie QB Willis to start

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee rookie Malik Willis will start his third NFL game Saturday against the Houston Texans with veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill ruled out with an injured right ankle. Titans coach Mike Vrabel refused to discuss Tannehill's future beyond this game. “Just out this week,” Vrabel said Thursday. "I don’t have to issue an injury report for next week until next week.” The Titans (7-7) sit atop the AFC South looking for a third straight division title, yet their once four

  • How C.J. Miles earned Nick Nurse's trust off the bench

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles explains how he was able to find a role off the Raptors' bench and what current players can do to find consistent minutes. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Olympic speedskaters Gilmore Junio, Kaylin Irvine and Marsha Hudey retire

    CALGARY — Canadian Olympic speedskaters Gilmore Junio, Kaylin Irvine and Marsha Hudey announced their retirements on Wednesday. Junio, from Calgary, won 12 World Cup medals over the course of his 12-year career, including seven in the 500 metres and five in the team sprint. He represented Canada at the 2014, 2018 and 2022 Winter Olympics. Junio made headlines at the 2014 Sochi Games when he gave his spot in the 1,000-metre final to teammate Denny Morrison, who had missed qualifying in that event

  • Bane returns, Grizzlies rout Booker-less Suns 125-100

    PHOENIX (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. had 24 points and 11 rebounds, Desmond Bane scored 17 points in his return and the Memphis Grizzlies took advantage of Phoenix star Devin Booker's absence to rout the Suns 125-100 on Friday night. Phoenix played without Booker because of groin soreness for the third straight game, with the Suns losing the last two. In his last game, Booker scored a season-high 58 points in a home victory over New Orleans. Tied with Denver for the Western Conference lead at 20-11,

  • New Saskatchewan U22 junior women's hockey league aims to fills gaps in the sport

    Hockey Saskatchewan is introducing a new under-22 female junior league for the 2023-2024 season. The inaugural season can't come soon enough for 19-year-old Zoe Kourles— who has been itching to get back into competitive hockey since she hung up her skates after graduating from Regina Rebel's under-18 AAA team. She was frustrated with the lack of options for women looking to prolong their competitive hockey career. "The options are you play Division 1 [college hockey] in the states, play in CIS h

  • Bengals force late red zone turnover, hold off Pats 22-18

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Joe Burrow threw three touchdown passes and the Cincinnati Bengals forced a late turnover in the red zone to preserve a 22-18 win over the New England Patriots on Saturday. The Bengals (11-4) won their seventh straight game and remained in the driver's seat for a second consecutive AFC North title despite nearly blowing a 22-0 halftime lead. They clinched a playoff berth by virtue of the New York Jets’ loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night, and they still ha

  • Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Broncos

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks teammate, setting up the Rams' second touchdown drive in their 31-point first half. Wagner also sacked the Broncos quarterback right before halftime, settling a long-standing bet between these good friends.

  • Roman Josi scores as Predators beat skidding Blackhawks 4-2

    CHICAGO (AP) — Roman Josi moved to the top of Nashville's career points list on Wednesday night. He celebrated by passing around credit for the accomplishment. Josi had a goal and an assist, and the Predators handed Chicago its eighth straight loss with a 4-2 victory over the Blackhawks. Thomas Novak, Matt Duchene and Nino Niederreiter also scored as Nashville earned its second straight win since a six-game slide. Juuse Saros made 37 stops, including a terrific right pad save on Patrick Kane wit