What is New Zealand doing to reach net zero? What would happen if Australia did the same?

Scott Morrison’s edging towards maybe-possibly setting a target of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 without announcing new policies to get there has reached a new phase, courtesy of the Nationals.

The deputy prime minister, Michael McCormack, and some other Nationals have suggested a political solution may be to carve out farming, based on a model used in New Zealand. The Australian has reported ($) that the idea is supported privately by unnamed senior ministers.

Some backbenchers have gone further, demanding exemptions not only for agriculture but also mining and manufacturing (or, in Matt Canavan’s case, acknowledging they just want nothing done). No explanation has been offered for how carve-outs might work under a national target to ultimately wipe out CO2.

What is New Zealand actually doing, and what would be the ramifications if Australia headed down this path? Here are five issues to consider:

1. New Zealand’s target doesn’t give agriculture a free ride

But it does treat livestock differently.

New Zealand passed multipartisan climate legislation in late 2019 that set a target of net zero by 2050 for CO2 emissions and set up an independent expert body, the Climate Change Commission, with the job of deciding a path to get there. Agriculture was included.

MPs also backed a lesser target for biogenic methane, which is released by biological sources, including farm animals and organic waste at rubbish dumps. Methane is a potent greenhouse gas, with about 30 times the warming power of CO2, but lasts in the atmosphere for only about a decade before degrading.

New Zealand is more focused on biogenic methane than most because it makes up about 43% of its total emissions (including about 70% of those from agriculture, the country’s biggest source of carbon pollution). It set a convoluted reduction target for it: 10% by 2030 and between 24% and 47% by 2050, compared with 2017 levels.

The rationale behind this lower target is partly political (farmers are a big constituency), partly practical (emissions from livestock are still hard to reduce) and partly scientific (unlike CO2 or methane released from fossil fuels, biogenic methane is regularly cycled between atmosphere, plants and animals and will not increase global heating if emissions levels are stable).

The latter logic is contentious within the scientific community. With the globe already about 1C warmer than pre-industrial times with more heating locked in, the usual principle is that emissions should be reduced as rapidly as possible. But some argue it is less urgent than the main game of reducing fossil fuel use if the world is to meet the goals of the Paris agreement.

Australia, like most countries, hasn’t usually treated biogenic methane differently, probably because it is a smaller part of its story – about 15% of emissions.

2. New Zealand is taking other steps Australia won’t

Best not to cherry pick: if we want to consider New Zealand as a template, it seems reasonable to consider what else it is doing on climate that Australia might want to replicate.

New Zealand has had an emissions trading scheme for more than a decade, though it has been gently applied and achieved little to date. (It has excluded agriculture, but that may change.) The country started to get serious in late 2019 when it became one of relatively few countries to have enshrined in law both a zero emissions target and a requirement to set a path to get there.

Australia has run in the other direction, having repealed a significant climate change act that included an emissions trading scheme in 2014. The independent MP Zali Steggall has put forward a new bill with a 2050 net zero target and wide business and community support but the government has rejected it.

Critics point out that New Zealand has done next-to-nothing to reduce emissions so far. By comparison, Australian emissions are down about 16% since 2005. This is true but not the full story.

Most of Australia’s reduction was made when Labor was in power (for a variety of reasons, not all related to policy). The cuts ground to a near-halt under the Coalition after the carbon price was abolished. Official projections suggest emissions will drop only 7% over the next decade under current policies.

In New Zealand’s case, while criticism of its failures to date are valid, there has been a promising a change of direction under its Climate Change Response Act. Jacinda Ardern has declared a climate change emergency in parliament and wants 100% renewable energy by 2035, and carbon-neutral government operations by 2025. An initial report from the country’s new Climate Commission has called for deeper short-term cuts than planned, including in biogenic methane. Ardern said its analysis showed targets could be met affordably with existing technology and has promised to do more.

Judgment should be withheld until new policies land but the message contrasts sharply with the Morrison government, which has exaggerated the cost of acting and suggested that significant action should be delayed until new technology is affordable.

3. The Coalition already has a farmer-friendly climate policy

Remember Direct Action? It is rare to hear government MPs talk about it now, but they already have a policy on the books that ostensibly exists to help farmers and landowners respond to climate change and develop a publicly funded revenue stream.

The government has signed $2.4bn worth of contracts through its emissions reduction fund – what Direct Action became – mostly for projects to protect vegetation.

The evidence suggests the scheme has done little to date to reduce national emissions, it led to public money going to some highly questionable causes, and experts are in near uniform agreement it is no substitute for a national policy to deal with industrial, electricity and transport emissions. But it could be used to pay to plant native trees and store carbon in the landscape.

Soil carbon is meant to be a government focus, having been listed as one of five priority low-emissions technologies last year, with support promised for cheaper measurement. Though sometimes mocked as “soil magic”, its development could be a win-win-win for farmers.

In addition to carbon credit revenue, carbon-rich soil lifts pasture productivity and, along with tree planting, helps make the landscape more resilient to rising temperatures. Just don’t tell some backbenchers it involves a form of carbon pricing. The agriculture minister, David Littleproud, told the Australian Financial Review farmers should expect more support for soil carbon and other carbon farming projects in the May budget.

Experts and lobbyists largely say carving agriculture out of a net zero target would mean little sense, and that a better approach would be to do more to help the sector adapt, including programs that encourage a switch to solar and battery energy and continued support for work under way to incorporate seaweed or a synthetic alternative into feedstock, to reduce the methane released by belching cattle.

The National Farmers’ Federation has a backed net zero by 2050 target. The red meat and livestock industry has gone further, setting a goal of being carbon neutral by 2030.

4. If you carve out farms, mines and factories it isn’t net zero

The Nationals’ suggestion that several other sectors could be carved out from a net zero goal appears based on a fundamental – or perhaps deliberate – misunderstanding of what a net zero emissions target means.

While some media reports have compared them, this is a different argument to the Gillard government excluding agriculture from its carbon pricing scheme. Under Labor, agriculture emissions still counted towards national targets – the exclusion just meant farmers avoided paying the carbon price.

If the government were to attempt to cut out mining, manufacturing and agriculture from a net zero target, it would mean it planned to leave more than 30% of Australia’s emissions untouched.

In the short term, other sectors would likely be expected to make disproportionately deeper cuts if Australia was to meet its targets. In the longer term, someone – presumably taxpayers – would have to spend billions of dollars on international carbon credits to allow these industries to keep emitting.

Or the government would have to just acknowledge it didn’t actually have a net zero goal.

5. The world is watching and carbon tariffs are a possibility

While some local MPs push for Australia to build new coal plants, international momentum is increasingly headed in the other direction, though there remain plenty of unanswered questions before a major climate summit in Glasgow at the end of the year.

The positive news is that Britain says more than 120 nations have now made mid-century net zero targets in some form. The US president, Joe Biden, says increasing global climate action is one of his top priorities and he plans to host a leaders’ summit in April to push for stronger commitments.

The UK, major European countries and the UN have shown they are not afraid to embarrass friends that will not promise to do more, having denied both Australia and New Zealand speaking slots at a climate ambition summit in December. The pressure is expected to ramp up before Glasgow.

One way this may happen is through a carbon tariff. On Friday a committee of the European parliament endorsed the introduction of a “carbon border adjustment mechanism” that would require companies selling goods made in countries without a carbon price to pay for the emissions released in making and shipping their products.

It would effectively be a carbon tax on exporters, but with the revenue collected and spent abroad. Biden and Boris Johnson have indicated they could support this approach.

There is some road to be travelled before carbon tariffs are introduced but if they are it will make questions about which export industries are exempt from a local net zero emissions target largely redundant.