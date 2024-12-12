New Zealand determined to send Tim Southee off in style

Tim Southee’s New Zealand team-mates are desperate to give the veteran seamer the farewell he deserves against England this week.

Southee will call time on 16 years at the forefront of the Black Caps attack at the end of the series, but after 106 caps he has been limping to the finish line.

He has taken just four wickets at an average of 61.50 in the first two Tests, with England’s batters making a point of going after the former skipper, who turned 36 on Wednesday.

Despite some speculation to contrary, there is no indication New Zealand are ready to axe their leading all-format wicket-taker ahead of a planned goodbye on home turf at Seddon Park.

Head coach Gary Stead offered supportive words for the player after England sealed the series 2-0 in Wellington and the home dressing room is equally keen to repay Southee’s service.

“We want to do what’s right and send Tim off in style,” said batter Will Young.

“It’s pretty special to be celebrating someone like Tim, who is certainly a great of Test cricket. He’s been in the dressing room every time I’ve been here and his skill level is very high.”

Young continued: “He’s a great guy to have around, a good storyteller, never shy with a practical joke. He’ll be missed and we look forward to celebrating him this week but it’s also for our own pride, we want to end this series on a high and win this Test match.

“The boys are disappointed and they’re hurting because there’s been a whole lot of support from the home fans. They’ve come out in their droves and it’s never nice to lose in front of such a strong fanbase. There’s plenty of resolve.”

While Southee’s prolonged lap of honour has garnered plenty of attention, Young has found himself on the wrong end of the other major selection quandary.

He was player of the series during New Zealand’s remarkable 3-0 win in India, only to find himself edged out of the side by the return to fitness of Kane Williamson.

It took the imminent arrival of opener Devon Conway’s first child to open a space up for Young, but he holds no misgivings about his treatment.

“I love to play any Test for New Zealand, if I have to wait a little longer to get my opportunity that just makes it all the sweeter,” he said.

“I had a fantastic time in India, I got the accolade as player of the series but the fact is we all plated outstandingly well and stood up at different times. Having one of New Zealand’s absolute greats coming back, Kane, was always going to be a headache so I was prepared to be back on the drinks (duties). I always said I’d wait in the wings for my opportunity and thankfully one has come here against England.”