New Zealand councillor caught without trousers during Zoom meeting

Photograph: David Wall/Alamy Stock Photo

A New Zealand councillor has been caught with his pants down during a council meeting, amusing colleagues and constituents by dusting his bookshelves in a suit jacket and apparently little else.

Dunedin city council met via online platform Zoom on Monday, and veteran councillor David Benson-Pope caused a stir when he was caught walking into his book-lined study with bare legs, carrying a feather duster.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Benson-Pope said he had hadn’t realised he’d left his camera on during the first adjournment of the meeting and failed to notice he had an audience when he started a spot of light cleaning.

Related: Welsh minister's mic mistake broadcasts sweary rant to assembly

“It wasn’t intentional,” Benson-Pope told local media, but added he was “delighted’” to have amused colleagues and viewers.

“I think it’s probably appropriate to describe it as being caught with your pants down.”

Council meetings are being held online in New Zealand during the coronavirus lockdown.

Like many Zoom users, Benson-Pope appears to have gone for office attire up top, and casual down below, telling the Otago Daily Times he had been gardening in shorts before the meeting and threw on a suit jacket to attend.

He said it was a good reminder to double-check the camera was switched off during breaks, but hoped the spectacle provided a moment of light relief for his isolated colleagues, and any constituents watching.

Related: Jacinda Ardern promotes coronavirus 'travel bubble' between Australia and New Zealand

“There’s been no other excitement,” Benson-Pope told the Otago Daily Times.

Benson-Pope is a former Labour cabinet minister, who sat in parliament from 1999 to 2008 under prime minister Helen Clark.