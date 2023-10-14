New Zealand conservatives oust Jacinda Ardern's Labour party from government

Jacinda Ardern made her final speech to the New Zealand parliament in Wellington on Wednesday - Mark Mitchell/New Zealand Herald via AP

Conservative Former businessman Christopher Luxon will be New Zealand’s next prime minister after winning a decisive election victory on Saturday.

People voted for change after six years of a liberal government led for most of that time by Jacinda Ardern.

The exact makeup of Luxon’s conservative government is still to be determined as ballots continued to be counted. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, who spent just nine months in the top job after taking over from Ms Ardern in January, told supporters late Saturday he had called Mr Luxon to concede.

Mr Hipkins said it wasn’t the result he wanted.

“But I want you to be proud of what we achieved over the last six years,” he told supporters at an event in Wellington.

Ms Ardern unexpectedly stepped down as prime minister in January, saying she no longer had “enough in the tank” to do the job. She won the last election in a landslide, but her popularity waned as New Zealanders grew tired of Covid-19 restrictions and inflation threatened the economy.

Her departure left Chris Hipkins, 45, to take over as leader. He had previously served as education minister and led the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

With more than two-thirds of the vote counted, Mr Luxon’s National Party had about 40% of the vote. Under New Zealand’s proportional voting system, Mr Luxon, 53, was expected to form an alliance with the libertarian ACT Party.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party that Mr Hipkins leads was getting only a little over 25 per cent of the vote — about half the proportion it got in the last election under Ardern.

Mr Luxon has promised tax cuts for middle-income earners and a crackdown on crime. Mr Hipkins has promised free dental care for people younger than 30 and the removal of sales taxes on fruit and vegetables.

Also at stake in the election is the government’s relationship with Indigenous Māori. Mr Luxon has promised to axe the Māori Health Authority, which he says creates two separate health systems. Hipkins says he’s proud of such co-governance efforts and has accused Luxon of condoning racism.

Story continues

Earlier in the week, Mr Luxon, who served as chief executive of both Unilever Canada and Air New Zealand, told an energised crowd in Wellington that he would crack down on gangs.

“I’ve gotta tell you, crime is out of control in this country,” Luxon said. “And we are going to restore law and order, and we are going to restore personal responsibility.”

Mr Luxon also got cheers when he promised to fix the capital’s gridlocked traffic with a new tunnel project.

Mr Luxon is relatively new to politics but held his own against the more experienced Mr Hipkins during televised debates, according to political observers. But Mr Luxon also made some gaffes, such as when he was asked in a 1News debate how much he spent each week on food.

His answer of “about sixty bucks” (U.S. $36) was ridiculed on social media as showing him being out of touch with the cost of living.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.