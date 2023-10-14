New Zealand resoundingly chooses conservative government over Labour

Christopher Luxon says New Zealanders have 'reached for hope and voted for change' - Dom Thomas/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

New Zealanders have resoundingly elected a new conservative government as Chris Hipkins, the incumbent prime minister, conceded that Labour’s six years in power were over.

The National party’s Christopher Luxon said New Zealanders had “reached for hope and voted for change” after a campaign dominated by an increasingly difficult economic situation and a backlash against Labour’s environmental policies among farmers.

“It’s a weight off our shoulders,” said Joe Lloyd, a sheep and beef farmer watching election coverage on television from his living room in the Waikato region.

Mr Lloyd was hoping for a National-ACT coalition and put his vote behind the minority party due to its staunch stance on standing up for rural communities.

Alastair Reeves, another Waikato-based sheep and beef farmer, said he was “thrilled” about the new government.

“Labour pitted urban New Zealand against rural New Zealand, and undermined our businesses by painting us as the polluters of the planet,” he said.

“We’ve been bombarded by regulations. They did everything they could to knock farmers’ confidence.”

Saturday’s result was a dramatic contrast to Labour’s landslide victory under Jacinda Ardern in 2020.

Mr Hipkins bowed out of the contest with just 85 per cent of the votes counted. The National Party and its coalition partner were projected to win 61 seats – enough to secure a majority in New Zealand’s 120-seat parliament.

Chris Hipkins has conceded that Labour's time in office is over - Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

Formerly the chief executive of Air New Zealand, Mr Luxon campaigned to “get our country back on track”.

The message resonated with a population suffering under a cost of living crisis and worried about unprecedented spates of violent crime.

In the small town of Waikanae, about an hour’s drive north of Wellington, butcher Terry McKee said the spiralling cost of living was the single-most important election issue.

“Things are tight for everyone. Interest rates, fuel costs all drive costs up, but I don’t know what another government is going to do,” he said.

Many New Zealanders also had not forgiven Ms Ardern for how she handled the Covid-19 pandemic.

Policies like barring overseas New Zealanders from returning home, enforcing harsh lockdowns, mandating the vaccine and refusing to face up to mandate protesters camped outside parliament all contributed to her declining popularity before her resignation.

While her policies helped New Zealand maintain its impressively low death rate, the country’s High Court went on to deem some of the government’s pandemic policies as “unjustifiable” in a functioning democracy.

The agriculture industry had it particularly tough under Labour’s six years in power. It weathered an onslaught of green initiatives that were cricised by farmers and opposition parties as unnecessary at best, and harmful to the country at worst.

Had Labour remained in power, one of these would have been the world’s first tax on methane belched and farted by livestock – by 2026. A bitter pill to swallow, New Zealand farmers felt, given they are some of the most greenhouse gas-efficient food producers in the world.

Mr Luxon's campaign message seemed to resonate with voters - Dom Thomas/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Speaking to The Telegraph after securing his seat in the Rotorua electorate, Todd McClay, National’s spokesman for agriculture, said his party would go through Labour’s farming policies rule by rule.

“The ones that aren’t actually achieving anything, the ones that are just adding cost, we’ll either take them away or fix them to make them better,” he said.

“Morale in rural New Zealand is at an all-time low, and we need to fix that.

“We are an export nation, producing high-quality food and fibre that the world wants, and we need our farmers to be doing well because that’s how our economy does well.”

While National has said it would delay introducing a methane tax – and when it did, support farmers to make sure it was manageable – ACT has promised it would hold off until competitors of New Zealand’s agricultural sector introduce ones of their own, thereby levelling the playing field.

Mr McClay said this was something that would need to be ironed out during coalition negotiations.

He reiterated that National was committed to meeting New Zealand’s climate change reduction obligations and said that the country’s farmers were, too. They “just want sensible rules around how to get there”, he added.

Mr Reeves agreed. “I just hope they will listen to farmers, and science,” he said of the new government. “Labour were all about ideology, not outcomes.”