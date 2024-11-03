New Zealand complete historic clean sweep of India

Ajaz Patel (left) was named player of the match after taking five-wicket hauls in both innings [Getty Images]

Third Test, Mumbai (day three of five)

New Zealand 235 (Mitchell 82, Young 71; Jadeja 5-65, Sundar 4-81) & 174 (Young 51; Jadeja 5-55)

India 263 (Gill 90, Pant 60; Patel 5-103) & 121 (Pant 64; Patel 6-57)

New Zealand won by 25 runs & take series 3-0

Scorecard.

New Zealand sealed a historic 3-0 series clean sweep over India with a thrilling 25-run win on day three of the third and final Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

It is India's first clean-sweep defeat in a home Test series since South Africa's 2-0 win in 2000, and their first ever in a series of three Tests or more.

New Zealand had never won a Test series in India and had not won a single Test for 36 years before their eight-wicket win in the series opener in Bengaluru.

"It's seriously special first of all to win a Test match here at this historic ground, but also to win a series 3-0," said Black Caps batter Daryl Mitchell, who scored 82 in the first innings.

"It's something you dream of. To come over here and actually achieve it is pretty special against a world-class Indian team.

"We're just a bunch of Kiwis taking on the world."

Chasing 147 for the win, the hosts were skittled out for 121 during the afternoon session, with spinner Ajaz Patel taking 6-57.

India looked on course for an even heavier defeat when they slipped to 29-5, before a punchy half-century from Rishabh Pant gave them hope.

But Pant's dismissal for 64 shortly after lunch saw New Zealand regain a grip on the match that they never relinquished.

Pant was given not out on the field but the decision was overturned by the TV umpire, who decided after several replays that the ball had brushed his bat before clipping the pad on the way through to wicketkeeper Tom Blundell.

That left India reeling on 106-7 and they added just 15 runs for the final three wickets, with Patel wrapping up the win to end with match figures of 11-160.

New Zealand had begun the day on 171-9 but added just three runs before Patel was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja, who took 5-55 to end with match figures of 10-120.