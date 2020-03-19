New Zealand closes borders to foreigners amid coronavirus crisis

Photograph: Kai Schwörer/Getty Images

New Zealand’s borders will be shut down to anyone who is not a New Zealand citizen or resident at midnight tonight, prime minister Jacinda Ardern announced today, in an escalation of the country’s self-protection measures.

“At no time in New Zealand’s history has a power like this been used, and I recognise how extraordinary it is,” Ardern said.

“We need to do this for the health of the country, and our people”

The ban would apply to all countries and nationalities, but the partners and children of New Zealanders would still be allowed in. Those bringing in freight on ships or planes would also be exempt.

Citizens of Iran, China and South Korea have already been banned for a number of weeks.

“I have simply removed the risk. I’m not willing to tolerate risk at our border, that is where predominantly our cases are coming from,” Ardern said, explaining that all 28 of New Zealand’s coronavirus cases had originated from overseas arrivals.

On Thursday, New Zealand’s foreign minister Winston Peters also followed Australia in elevating all the country’s travel advisories to level four, or “Do Not Travel”.

“This is the first time the New Zealand government has advised New Zealanders against travelling anywhere overseas,” he said.

“That reflects the seriousness of the situation we are facing with Covid-19.”

On Monday, Ardern required everyone arriving in the country to self-isolate for 14 days, including New Zealand citizens.

Spot checks by police found that New Zealanders were following the instructions to self-isolate, but there were “a concerning number of cases” of tourists flouting the rules and refusing to self-isolate.

Two tourists from south-east Asia have been detained by immigration for refusing to self-isolate, and could soon be deported, Immigration New Zealand said.

Other tourists arriving at the airport had indicated to domestic media that they had no intention of self-isolating unless they began displaying symptoms of the virus.

The government has also banned indoor gatherings with more than 100 people, with exemptions for workplaces, schools, supermarkets and public transport, a decision that has puzzled many.

The prime minister addressed increasing reports of panic-buying in supermarkets, urging New Zealanders to be calm and shop normally, as freight deliveries from overseas would continue as normal.

Countdown supermarket on Thursday issued directives that purchase limits would now apply to some products, including paracetamol, toilet paper, and bread.