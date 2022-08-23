New Zealand c.bank seeks feedback on policy for overseas bank branches

Aug 24 (Reuters) - New Zealand's central bank said on Wednesday it would seek feedback on its policy review for branches of overseas banks operating in the country, which it expects to implement from 2023.

Key proposals include that all branches in New Zealand be restricted to engaging in wholesale business and the maximum size of a branch be limited to NZ$15 billion ($9.32 billion) in total assets, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand said. ($1 = 1.6095 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)