New Zealand builds 5-2 lead over Britannia in America’s Cup finals and is two points from victory

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Emirates Team New Zealand built a 5-2 lead over INEOS Britannia in the America’s Cup finals on Friday to move two points away from defending its title.

Taihoro finished a six-leg race crisscrossing the racetrack just off Barcelona's beachfront more than a minute ahead of Britannia.

The British had a tiny edge at the start, but the Kiwis pinned them to the left side of the track and took advantage of higher winds on the right side to take over. They were more than 1,000 meters (yards) ahead when they crossed the finish line.

“Tough race for us, but we will try to get it back in the next one,” Britannia skipper Ben Ainslie said.

Race 8 is scheduled for later on Friday.

The first of the AC75 foiling yachts to reach seven points will lift the Auld Mug, the oldest trophy in international sports.

New Zealand swept the first four regattas before the British bounced back by scoring two wins on Wednesday.

New Zealand is trying to win the America’s Cup for a third straight time and fifth overall. The British have never won it in its 173-year history and are in their first final in six decades.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports

Joseph Wilson, The Associated Press