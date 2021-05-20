New Zealand budget 2021: Ardern boosts welfare to fuel Covid-19 recovery

New Zealand’s centre-left government has unveiled what it called the largest boost to welfare payments in “more than a generation” as the centrepiece of its budget, and pledged to fuel a Covid-19 recovery by addressing the country’s most pressing social problems.

“Previous downturns have made inequality worse,” said Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister, in written remarks to reporters in the hours before the budget was announced. “We’re taking a different approach.”

The plan to stimulate economic growth by directing spending towards child poverty measures, health, education and the climate crisis was a “two birds, one stone” agenda, she said.

But despite New Zealand’s better-than-forecast economic recovery from the shock of the pandemic, Ardern and her finance minister, Grant Robertson, sounded notes of caution about ongoing global volatility, justifying “careful fiscal management” to pay down lower-than-forecast debt.

But Ardern said New Zealand would emerge from the pandemic “stronger”. New Zealand has posted one of the world’s most successful Covid-19 responses following strict, early lockdowns of the country when the virus first emerged; unemployment is half of what was projected at last year’s budget – sitting at 4.7% in the March quarter, lower than both the OECD average and that of neighbouring Australia.

A return to surplus was projected for the government’s books by 2027, according to Treasury figures on Thursday.

The NZ$3.3bn (£1.6bn) Ardern’s government will spend on increasing benefit payments and allowances for tertiary students over the next four years amounts to a rise in benefits of between $32 and $55 a week per adult, according to government documents supplied on Thursday. The payment increases begin in July, and will increase again in April next year.

The changes would lift between 19,000 and 33,000 children out of poverty, the government said – a key pledge of Ardern’s government. According to the latest figures, 157,800 children in New Zealand live below the poverty line.

Story continues

The boost to benefits also brings welfare payments into line with recommendations from a 2019 report that Ardern’s government commissioned but was susbsequently criticised for failing to implement.

Some analysts welcomed the decision to use a moment of sustained economic stimulus to address poverty – but said living costs had increased dramatically in the two years since the welfare report was written. New Zealand’s median weekly rent was $540 in January, according to figures from the property website TradeMe – $60 a week higher than the same month in 2019.

“It’s a way to make things look a bit rosier than they might currently appear because comparing to a few years back doesn’t reflect current reality,” said Brad Olsen, an economist with Infometrics. He added that he was concerned landlords would increase rents further in response. “But it’s an important move and recognises the challenges that lower-income families have faced,” he said.

The budget did not contain significant new measures to cool the overheated housing market, an issue that has vexed successive governments, including Ardern’s.

Treasury papers supplied on Thursday forecast that government debt would not balloon as much as suggested a year ago, when Robertson borrowed heavily to finance Covid-19 recovery measures alongside the 2020 budget.

The government’s books had moved from surplus before the pandemic to deficit in 2020. But the deficit projected for 2021 – $15.1bn, or 4.5% of GDP – is lower than was expected six months ago, and $8 bn less than the previous year.