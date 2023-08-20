New Zealand beats UAE to clinch T20 series 2-1

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Will Young and Mark Chapman hit half centuries as New Zealand recorded a comfortable 32-run victory over United Arab Emirates in their third Twenty20 international to clinch the series 2-1 on Sunday.

Young, one of the three changes the visitors had made from their stunning seven-wicket loss on Saturday, top-scored with 56 while Chapman made 51 for his second successive half century in New Zealand’s strong total of 166-5.

The hosts could not get any sort of momentum going once captain Muhammad Waseem (8) feathered a catch to wicketkeeper Tim Seifert in Ben Lister’s (3-35) first over before it was held to 134-7.

New Zealand, touring without several frontline T20 batters, continued to struggle on slow wickets after captain Tim Southee lost his third successive toss and was asked to bat first for the third time in a row.

Seifert (13) and Chad Bowes (9) fell within the batting powerplay while going for extravagant shots against pace before Young and Chapman dominated the spinners in the middle overs.

Both batters shared an 84-run stand for the third wicket in 10 overs with Young hitting seven boundaries and a six before they fell during seamer Junaid Siddique's return spell in the latter half of the innings. Siddique took 3-26.

Siddique deceived Young with a brilliant slower bouncer and had him caught at extra cover while Chapman, who smashed five fours and two sixes, holed out to deep backward square leg while going for a big hit against the right-arm seamer.

Mitchell Santner played a brisk knock of 20 not out off 11 balls that included a last-ball six as New Zealand posted the highest total of the series.

The hosts slipped to 53-5 inside the first nine overs as 20-year-old debutant legspinner Adithya Ashok impressed with his steady bowling.

No. 7 batter Aayan Afzal Khan top scored with 42 off 36 balls but the UAE was always behind despite Khan adding 68 runs for the sixth wicket with Basil Hameed, who remained unbeaten on 24.

Lister picked up two wickets in his last over that included the wicket of Khan, who was caught at mid-off.

New Zealand won the series opener by 19 runs.

