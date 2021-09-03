New Zealand attack suspect ‘found with IS propaganda earlier this year’

Photograph: Xinhua/Rex/Shutterstock

The man shot dead by police after stabbing six people in an Islamic State-inspired attack on Friday was reportedly sentenced by a New Zealand court earlier in the year for possessing IS propaganda that encouraged acts of violence and terrorism.

The man, whose name is covered by legal suppression orders and who is referred to only as “S” in court proceedings, was reportedly found guilty by a jury of possessing objectionable material, and failing to assist a police officer exercise a search power.

In the ruling, Judge Fitzgerald said that a report to the court “suggests that you support the goals and methods of Isis … [and] concludes that the risk of you reoffending in a similar way to the present charges is high. It suggests that you have the means and motivation to commit violent acts in the community and, despite not having violently offended to date, as posing a very high risk of harm to others.”

Fitzgerald also cited risk factors including “extreme attitudes, isolated lifestyle, sense of entitlement and propensity for violence”.

He was also found not guilty of an additional charge: possessing a knife in a public place without reasonable excuse.

On Friday, a man entered a supermarket and stabbed a number of people before being shot dead by police. Six people were hospitalised. The New Zealand prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, confirmed the attacker had been known to authorities for a number of years, and was inspired by IS ideology. According to court reports from the New Zealand Herald and Stuff, S is the same man who conducted Friday’s attack.

The man was under direct surveillance and being tailed by police at the time of the attack. Police commissioner Andrew Coster said police acted within 60 seconds of the attack taking place.

“Surveillance teams were as close as they possibly could be to monitor his activity,” he said. “The reality is that when you are surveilling someone on a 24/7 basis, it is not possible to be immediately next to them at all times.”

Story continues

At S’s sentencing, the court was told that the videos possessed by the man “justify terrorist violence in the name of religion and glorify this cause with the promise of reward. The apparent intention is to motivate consumers of the video toward criminal violence.”

Ardern said on Friday that the man was known to New Zealand police and authorities, and had been under constant surveillance.

“By law, we could not keep him in prison. So he was being monitored constantly,” she said. “Of all of the tools that we have, constant monitoring and surveillance is – outside someone being in prison – one of the strongest we have, and that is what was attached to this individual,” she said.

Ardern indicated she was pushing for the suppression orders to be lifted. “The detailed reasons he is known to the agencies is the subject of suppression orders made by the court. In my view, it is in the public interest to hear as much as we can; in this case, I’m seeking advice on what we can do to facilitate that sharing of information as soon as possible,” she said.

S’s supervision sentence prohibited him from possessing any electronic device capable of accessing the internet, apart from a pre-approved device, and ordered him to submit his device for police and probation checks.

Fitzgerald concluded: “I am concerned about your purpose in accessing and possessing these materials. As already noted, I do not accept that you have simply stumbled upon these materials or have an idle curiosity in them. The police and community corrections clearly have concerns that you pose a not insignificant risk to the broader community.”