New Zealand to allow IS-linked mother to be repatriated

A woman suspected of being an Islamic State (IS) member can be repatriated from Turkey, New Zealand says.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the decision to allow the 26-year-old and her two young children to return was not "taken lightly".

The woman, who grew up in Australia, held both Australian and New Zealand citizenship until Australia revoked it.

That angered Ms Ardern, who accused Canberra of "abdicating its responsibilities".

On Monday, Ms Ardern said New Zealand had "taken into account our international responsibilities as well as the details of this particular case, including the fact that children are involved".

"I can assure people great care is being taken as to how the woman and her young children are returned to New Zealand and how they will be managed in a way that minimises any risk for New Zealanders," she added.

The woman was facing deportation to New Zealand after being caught entering Turkey from Syria with two children.

She lived in New Zealand until she was six, when she moved to Australia, before leaving for Syria in 2014 on an Australian passport.

Australia stripped the woman of citizenship last year, with its Prime Minister Scott Morrison calling her "an enemy of our country".

Earlier this year, Ms Ardern hit out at the decision, saying the woman should return to Australia.

But on Monday she said New Zealand had no choice but to take in the woman, as it was the only place she could legally reside.

"They are not Turkey's responsibility, and with Australia refusing to accept the family, that makes them ours," Ms Ardern said.

It is up to the police to choose if the woman should face a criminal investigation upon her return, she added.

This is not the first time governments have grappled with whether they should repatriate terror suspects.

The case of Shamima Begum, the British schoolgirl who joined IS in 2015 and was later stripped of her UK citizenship on security grounds, is one prominent example.