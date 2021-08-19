New Zealand Actor Francis 'Frankie' Mossman, Known for Spartacus: Blood and Sand , Dead at 33

Francis Mossman

New Zealand-born actor Francis 'Frankie' Mossman has died. He was 33.

Mossman died at his home in Sydney, Australia, on Saturday, his family wrote in a GoFundMe campaign to cover his funeral costs. The family is hoping to transport his body back to New Zealand to be buried.

"Francis' mother's final wish is to see her son one last time before he is laid to rest," Mossman's brothers Laurence and Jeremy Mossman wrote.

Mossman was described as "an energetic force and much-loved brother and son."

"He was a well-respected member of the acting community and found a supportive and endearing family community in Sydney," his brothers wrote. "His smile and energetic presence will be sorely missed by those lucky enough to have known him."

Mossman's cause of death has not been confirmed.

Mossman's family said in a statement to the Daily Mail Australia, he "had been struggling with the resurfacing of old scars and trauma from high school, which he acknowledged in his last [Instagram] post to the world was a pain he had endured from a young age."

Mossman's last Instagram post features a photo of himself as a child along with the caption, "Who knew this boy would endure so much pain."

"Francis was overwhelmingly kind, enthusiastic and so very caring, making a positive impact on the lives of many who knew him," his family said in the statement to the Daily Mail.

"He had the most infectious smile along with the most brilliant sense of humor imaginable. He was forever a big kid and with that he had the warmest most generous loving heart that lit up wherever he went," they continued. "Forever, he will be loved dearly and equally missed."

Mossman was best known for his starring roles in the hospital drama Shortland Street and the gladiator series Spartacus: Blood and Sand.

His family said Mossman had been impacted by the country's COVID lockdowns but he had recently returned to school and was doing a postgraduate degree in counseling to "help others who were suffering mental ill-health."

"The world we face right now is a weight on many shoulders, including those in the arts who have had their livelihoods heavily impacted by Covid lockdowns," his family said in the statement.

Since the news of his death surfaced, dozens of loved ones and those from the entertainment industry have flooded the comments on his Instagram photos with tributes to Mossman.

"Oh gosh. Sweet Frankie. I'm so sorry to hear this news," Australian drag queen Courtney Act wrote.

Over the weekend, Queer Screen — the organizers of the Mardi Gras Film Festival — shared a heartfelt post about Mossman, writing that he was "a well-known member of our LGBTIQ+ community."

"Frankie was a great friend of Queer Screen, starring in our MGFF16 trailer and was always an enthusiastic audience member at our festivals," the organization wrote. "Our sincere condolences to all his friends and family. May he Rest In Peace."

Mossman is survived by his longtime partner Lachlan, his mother May, his father Reginald, and his brothers Jeremy and Laurence.

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.