England beats New Zealand by 323 runs in 2nd test to take unassailable 2-0 series lead

New Zealand's Glenn Phillips reacts after he was out bowled as England's Ollie Pope celebrates during play on day three of the second cricket test between New Zealand and England at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand, Sunday, Dec.8, 2024. (Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP)

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — England conquered the Wellington gale Sunday to seal a 323 run win over New Zealand on the third day of the second test and to take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Joe Root completed his 36th century as England batted for less than 30 minutes in the morning before declaring with a lead of 582 runs and New Zealand crumbled under the weight of the deficit and was all out for 259 in its second innings

England’s win followed its comprehensive eight wicket win in the first test at Christchurch, capping its first series victory in New Zealand since 2008 ahead of the final test in Hamilton which begins on Saturday.

The third day differed from the first two in Wellington which were warm and sunny. It was cool, gloomy and windy but otherwise England’s thorough command of the series continued.

Root resumed on 73 with England already 533 ahead. He sped to his century from 127 balls with 10 boundaries and then was out for 106 at which point Ben Stokes declared England’s second innings at 427-6.

Stokes left himself high and dry at 49 not out, just short of his 49th half century.

Chris Woakes had the job at first of bowling into the Wellington wind and he was rewarded with the wickets of Devon Conway (0) and Kane Williamson (4) as New Zealand slumped to 59-4 by lunch.

Brydon Carse removed Tom Latham (24) and Rachin Ravindra (6) before the break to lift his tally of wickets for the series to 16 at an average of 12.8.

New Zealand showed more resistance in the afternoon and evening as wicketkeeper Tom Blundell, under pressure to hold his place, compiled his fifth test century from 96 balls.

Blundell put on 94-run partnership with Nathan Smith which saw England having to chase leather for the first extended period in the series. He was out for 115 which included 13 fours and five sixes and Smith followed for a career-bet 42 just before the end.

Carse and Harry Brook have been in the engine room for England throughout the series. Brook’s 171 at Hagley Oval in the first test and Carse’s 10-106 — his 4-64 in the first innings and 6-42 in the second — propelled England’s to its emphatic win.

Brook then scored 123 from only 115 balls in the first innings at Wellington to lead England’s recovery from 43-4 to 280.

Carse took 4-46 and Gus Atkinson took 4-31 including a hat-trick as New Zealand was bowled out for 125, giving England a lead of 155.

Atkinson took the last three New Zealand wickets to become the first England bowler since Moeen Ali in 2017 to compete a test hat-trick.

England’s second innings of 427-6 in the second innings included contributions of 96 by Jacob Bethell — out just short of a maiden century — 92 by Ben Duckett, 55 by Brook and then Root’s 106. Brook has scored 349 runs in the series so far at an average of 116 and now has three centuries and three half centuries in four tests against New Zealand.

