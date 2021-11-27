New Zealand, 197-2, trails by 148 runs vs India in 1st test

KANPUR, India (AP) — Tom Latham was unbeaten on 82 runs at lunch on on the third day of the first cricket test against India on Saturday, moving New Zealand to within 148 runs of the home side's first-innings total.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who has taken one wicket for 57 runs, dismissed Will Young to take India’s first wicket after 66 overs. Umesh Yadav (1-30) then trapped Kane Williamson (18) lbw just before the lunch break.

India scored 345 runs in its first innings, led by Shreyas Iyer’s 105 in his first test match.

Young scored 89 runs, facing 214 balls, and hit 15 fours.

