New Zealand 16-15 England: All Blacks narrowly edge First Test thriller in Dunedin

Thriller: New Zealand and England played out an absorbing First Test (AP)

England’s long wait for a win over the All Blacks in New Zealand will extend by at least another week after they were pipped by a solitary point in Saturday’s absorbing First Test in Dunedin.

Two second-half penalties from the boot of fly-half Damian McKenzie were ultimately enough to see New Zealand claim a tense 16-15 victory in their first match since that agonising loss to South Africa in the World Cup final in Paris in the autumn and their first under the leadership of new head coach Scott Robertson.

But spirited England more than played their part in a thrilling and physical contest played under the roof and the lights of the atmospheric, sold-out Forsyth Barr Stadium, having led in the second half thanks to Immanuel Feyi-Waboso’s try teed up by Marcus Smith.

The scores were locked level at 10-apiece at the interval after Maro Itoje’s first-half score from close range was sandwiched between tries from Sevu Reece and reigning World Rugby Player of the Year Ardie Savea.

England fly-half Smith will be left to rue two straightforward missed penalties off the tee and a tough conversion attempt that went wide, though opposite number McKenzie also botched both of his conversions for New Zealand and saw the shot clock expire on another late penalty effort.

The series now moves onto Auckland, where a second and final Test will be held at Eden Park next Saturday (July 13).

Foreboding for England, who have only ever beaten the All Blacks twice in their own backyard and not since before their World Cup triumph in 2003, is that New Zealand have not lost at that venue now for 30 years in a remarkable run.

A difficult day from the tee for Smith started within minutes as he missed the mark with a sitter after New Zealand tight-head prop Tyrel Lomax was penalised at the scrum.

The hosts piled on the early pressure, particularly at the set-piece, attacking with some bruising carries and multiple penalty advantages before Reece took in McKenzie’s clever cross-field kick to finish. McKenzie missed the subsequent conversion.

England responded well to that initial setback despite losing Joe Marler to an injury that led to an early Test debut off the bench for Harlequins prop Fin Baxter, fooling New Zealand with a dummy maul and Itoje then finishing from close range after good work from Chandler Cunningham-South.

The on-field decision was try and that was quickly upheld after the TMO replays clearly showed the grounding.

Smith’s conversion gave England their first lead of the evening at 7-5, but it lasted just four minutes before New Zealand No8 Savea was put through following a wicked break from Stephen Perofeta - surprisingly selected over Beauden Barrett at full-back - to leave Ben Earl trailing in his wake.

McKenzie’s second missed conversion kept the score at 10-7, with England soaking up plenty more pressure but going in at half-time level as New Zealand kept playing with the clock in the red and paid the price when Smith slotted over a penalty following a turnover forced by Ollie Lawrence.

All Blacks scrum-half TJ Perenara suffered a knee injury in the first half and made way for the Scottish-born Finlay Christie at the interval.

Smith had the chance to put England back in front just three minutes after the restart, but missed another simple-looking kick after New Zealand loose-head Ethan de Groot was whistled at the scrum.

But Borthwick’s men were undeterred as they pieced together a patient attack that ended with Smith playing in Feyi-Waboso for a well-worked try, though a tough conversion proved unsuccessful to leave the score at 15-10.

The lead was cut down to two points when McKenzie fired over following an error from Tom Curry, with England’s penalty count beginning to mount.

Their advantage lasted until 15 minutes to play, when McKenzie again knocked over a penalty awarded for not rolling away after the tackle.

England pushed and probed in search of late drama, with McKenzie missing the chance to extend the All Black lead when he saw the shot clock expire during another penalty attempt.

The visitors had one final chance to try and snatch a dramatic last-gasp victory, though Henry Slade was brought down by Tupou Vaa'i and Dalton Papali’i was able to seal New Zealand’s win with a match-sealing breakdown penalty.