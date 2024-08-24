Zbigniew Boniek discusses Paulo Dybala’s turnaround and implications for the season

Former Roma man and UEFA executive Zbigniew Boniek was one of the many voices to chime in on the topic of Paulo Dybala’s sudden turnaround.

In an interview with Il Tempo, Boniek commented Dybala’s decision and its implications for the season.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing for Roma and its fans. I don’t know what the reason for this last minute change is, but mutual love is not in question.”

“Rome is in love with his plays. Now he must realize that he wouldn’t get this kind of love anywhere else and will have to repay it with his performances on the pitch.”

“Dybala is an extraordinary player, but he must add continuity. Let’s talk honestly, if Paulo was a footballer without all these physical problems he would play in the best clubs in the world, like Real or City.”

“Instead, too often he alternated fantastic performances with some physical uncertainty. We hope that now, seeing the human warmth towards him, he will be able to concentrate fully and help Roma.”

“De Rossi? Daniele will certainly do well, he is capable and above all someone with whom the players get along. I obviously hope that he stays as long as possible at Roma and that he manages to win a trophy.”