Zazen, mantra and mindfulness: how to find the right meditation for you

(Getty Images/Westend61)

It might be too late to hit reset on 2020 but there is one way to give your mind an instant refresh — and it’ll make you feel calmer, less stressed and more productive.

How to deal with the endless stresses of the pandemic? Committing to regular meditation, even just five minutes a day, will help you keep your cool amidst the mayhem. If ever there was a year to give it a go, this is it.

Many feel the barrier to entry with meditation is the idea that you have to be able to “empty your mind” — something which is nigh on impossible for most of us.

But really meditation is just a skill that most of us can master with practice. Which is the one for you? Find your meditation tribe with our guide.

Mindfulness meditation

Try if: you want to be more conscious of how you spend your time

Mindfulness expert Jon Kabat-Zinn defines mindfulness as “paying attention in a particular way, on purpose, in the present moment, and non-judgmentally”. Mindfulness is about bringing awareness to your breath, thoughts and feelings in the moment. You can practice by sitting still, or while doing mundane activities such as washing up.

Meanwhile, body scanning is an effective form of mindfulness meditation which Kabat-Zinn recommends for pain management. It involves checking in with your physical self by mentally scanning your body, usually from feet to head, to notice any pain or tension that you may be holding. When practised just before bed it can help promote a better night’s sleep, too.

Find your zen: Jon Kabat-Zinn offers free mindfulness-based stress reduction (MBSR) guided body scan meditations online, or sign up for the eight-week programme (£180).

mbsrtraining.com

Walking meditation

Try if: you just can’t sit still

If you struggle to sit still, walking meditation could be for you. “Walking meditation connects the body and mind by coordinating breathing with the steps you take,” Zen master Thich Nhat Hanh explains in a guided walking meditation on his app Plum Village.

Story continues

By taking a step with each in-breath and another with each out-breath, it encourages you to bring awareness to the action of walking, rather than just constantly rushing from A to B. A 2014 study found Buddhist walking meditation was effective at reducing symptoms of depression, and offered greater overall health improvements on respondents than traditional walking.

Find your zen: Thich Nhat Hanh offers free walking meditations on the Plum Village app.

plumvillage.app

Mantra meditation

Try if: you’re feeling stressed and struggle to quiet a racing mind

Mantra meditation is a technique that uses a repetitive sound to calm the mind. In a practice you typically repeat a single word or syllable to yourself silently while sitting comfortably. One of the most popular versions of this is transcendental meditation (TM).

Charlotte Ferguson, psychotherapist and founder of skincare brand Disciple London, practices transcendental meditation for 20 minutes a day. “It’s great for people with busy brains as the idea of ‘emptying’ the mind can seem impossible. It’s a simple technique of repeating a mantra to yourself — thoughts and memories are welcomed without judgement. It’s been proven to reduce the stress hormone cortisol and many clients reported being less reactive and more calm throughout the day,” she says.

Find your zen: Sign up to the Transcendental Meditation virtual course, prices vary from £290 to £590, depending on your income.

uk.tm.org

Yogi Marié Yagami practices Zazen, a Japanese sitting meditation Marié Yagami

Zazen meditation

Try if: you need a break from it all

Zazen is a traditional form of Buddhist seated meditation in which you are encouraged to simply observe the nature of existence. “People might expect that the goal of sitting meditation is to attain enlightenment or awakening, but the main idea is to have no goal,” explains Jiriki yoga instructor MarieÌ Yagami. This kind of meditation may benefit people who suffer from the stresses of modern society, she says.

“It is important to take time to remove ourselves from the value judgement that we create in order to live and fit into society. In zazen we simply observe, sense, and be with the flow of nature.” The meditation practice typically involves sitting on the floor with your eyes open, gently gazing, unfocused, towards the floor in front of you.

Find your zen: Marié Yagami is holding an online zazen and jiriki yoga workshop with monk Sokan-san live from a temple in Kyoto on December 13.

@marieyagami_move

Visualisation meditation

Try if: you’re feeling stuck or want to channel good intentions to yourself or others.

As mantra meditation can work for people who find it difficult to quiet racing minds, visualisation meditation techniques engage your imagination, so can be more suited to very busy minds, too. “Sensory contributions in meditation help keep focus, especially for those of us that get easily distracted,” says Jasmin Harsono, reiki master, author and founder of Emerald & Tiger. Chakra meditations vary, but they typically combine movement of life force energy, known as “ki” or “qi” in reiki healing, through the use of breathwork and visualisation techniques across the seven main spiritual energy points in the body, called “chakras” in Sanskrit. “As ki moves around the body, it enters the chakras releasing any energy blockages present, helping us to feel aligned and balanced; mentally, emotionally, physically and spiritually,” Harsono says.

Harsono offers a chakra meditation in her book Self-Reiki, in which she asks participants to visualise their breath as waves; renewed energy flows in on the inhale and stagnant energy leaves the body on the exhale. As they arrive at each chakra, they visualise corresponding colours and affirmations for each energy point, and introduce touch by placing their hands over it. “This style of meditation is excellent for anyone who feels stuck in life; releasing blocks on all levels of the mind, body and spirit.”

Other forms of visualisation meditation encourage you to focus on something, such as a goal or idea, a technique commonly adopted by athletes, including Novak Djokovic and Michael Phelps. Loving kindness meditation (LKM), meanwhile, is a visualisation technique that allows you to channel feelings of compassion for yourself and others, to relieve emotional suffering, promote recovery, and living more happily.

Find your zen: Tara Brach is the queen of compassion meditation, and offers a huge archive of free practices online (though you can offer a donation in return)

tarabrach.com

Read More

How to give yourself a 'reiki bath' for some at-home healing