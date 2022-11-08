Zayn Malik Stands With Struggling Parents In Open Letter To Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Sakaynah Hunter
·2 min read
zayn malik struggling parents children letter prime minister
Zayn Malik's Open Letter To Prime MinisterBrian Killian - Getty Images

Zayn Malik has penned an emotional open letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in support of struggling and poverty-stricken parents and children.

In the letter, which the 29-year-old shared on Instagram on Monday, the former ELLE UK cover star asked the newly appointed PM to 'act in good conscience' and supply funds that will enable disadvantaged children to receive free school meals by the November 17 budget deadline.

Malik went on to explain that he relied on free school meals himself as a child growing up in Bradford, so the issue is one close to his heart. 'I know what that shame feels like, I have seen it first hand, I personally experienced the stigma surrounding food insecurity,' the former One Direction band member wrote.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn)

'My hope is that in writing this letter we can all ensure that no child ever has to experience this hunger and stigma again as my experience is not unique; it is a struggle that many children in England are sadly going through right now.'

Malik is a father-of-one to daughter Khai, who he welcomed with his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid on September 19, 2020.

Explaining the importance of taking care of family, he added: 'Knowing that their children are getting a good lunch at school would be a huge relief to parents who are struggling.

'No parent should have to make impossible decisions like whether to buy food, turn on the heating, or go into debt.'

The 'Better' singer emphasised the need to protect children's physical and mental health.

Malik and Hadid have been fiercely protective of their daughter's privacy as they continue to co-parent her following their 2021 split.

zayn malik struggling parents children letter prime minister
MEGA - Getty Images

Malik also stressed how beneficial free school meals would be to children, highlighting that they would 'stop children from enduring the worst of the cost-of-living crisis which in turn only creates bigger divides between the richest and poorest'.

He added: 'Free school meals are such a big help for the poorest children in our society and they guarantee a reliably hot, nutritious lunch every day at school, so children can thrive rather than worrying about where their next meal comes from.'

