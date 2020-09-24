Zayn Malik reveals he and Gigi Hadid have welcomed a baby girl: 'Proud to call her mine'

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are parents!

The American model, 25, and "One Direction" alum, 27, have welcomed their first child, according to a tweet from Malik on Wednesday.

"Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," he captioned a photo of him holding his daughter's hand. "to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x"

USA TODAY has reached out the couple's reps for further comment.

Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful🙏🏽❤️to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x pic.twitter.com/nvhfOkk2fw — zayn (@zaynmalik) September 24, 2020

The model's father, real estate developer Mohamed Hadid, seemed to reveal the news on Instagram on Sept. 16, sharing a handwritten poem titled "Grandpa's Heart." He deleted the post later that day.

"Hello little grandchild, it is me," read the note. "My heart as happy as can be. I wish for you the sun & moon, I wish for you a happy time. Know that Grandpa's always near, I'll do anything, anything for you my dear."

The poem continued: "When I heard you were on the way, I smiled and wiped a tear away. I cried the tear, because I knew, My heart would always belong to you."

He captioned the post with a phrase in Arabic, followed by "In the name of God the The merciful I want to say l love you and so proud of you. @gigihadid" written in English.

Hadid confirmed her pregnancy on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" in April.

Fallon started the video chat conversation saying, "Congrats on expecting a baby. It's the best news ever."

"Obviously, you know, we wish we could’ve announced it on our own terms," Hadid said, "but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support."

Hadid said her impending bundle of joy was a bright side to social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic: "Especially during this time, it’s a nice silver lining to be able to be home and together and really experience it."

In July, Hadid showed off her baby bump for the first time during an Instagram Live video promoting her new journal with V Magazine.

"There's my belly y'all," she said as she flashed a profile of her bump. "Like, it's there."

Hadid assured her curious fans that she was "all good and safe" and that her pregnancy was "going great," despite the fact that she was not showcasing her journey to motherhood to her 55 million Instagram followers.

"Obviously, I think a lot of people are confused why I'm not sharing more, but like, I'm pregnant through a pandemic," Hadid said, adding, "my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world."

In August, Hadid took to her Instagram to share shots from her dreamy maternity shoot, in which she displayed her growing baby bump, this time in flowing, see-through dresses.

"growin an angel," she wrote with a smiley face, adding she was "cherishing this time" and appreciated "all the love & well wishes."

A day before Hadid's father posted his poem, her sister and fellow model Bella Hadid, 23, showed support for her sister on Instagram.

Captured on June 11, according to Bella's caption, the photo shows the sisters cradling their stomachs while standing side-by-side.

"two buns in the oven except mine is from my burger and gigi’s is from @zayn," she wrote. "i love you both so freaking much -can’tstopcrying"

