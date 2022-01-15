Zayn Malik Returns to Instagram with New Selfie After Month-Long Hiatus

Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik has returned to Instagram.

The 29-year-old singer-songwriter shared an obscure selfie on the social media app on Friday — his first Instagram post in over a month.

In the snap, which has garnered over three million likes so far, Malik looks off-camera while rocking glasses, a black leather jacket, and a full beard. He didn't include a caption for the photo.

Prior to his latest post, Malik hadn't shared a photo on his Instagram feed since Dec. 10.

In the black-and-white picture, Malik sported Drophead, his frames collaboration with eyewear line Arnette.

Malik has been laying low since his alleged dispute with Yolanda Hadid, 58, the mother of his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid, 26, with whom he shares daughter Khai Hadid Malik, born in September 2020.

In October, he pleaded no contest to multiple charges of harassment against Gigi and Yolanda following a volatile September argument at their Pennsylvania home, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

The former One Direction star was charged with four counts of harassment after an incident on Sept. 29 in which he allegedly "grabbed [Yolanda] and shoved her into a dresser, causing mental anguish and physical pain," the documents say.

Malik is also accused of "continuous cursing" at Yolanda and telling the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum to "stay away from [his] f—ing daughter."

In a statement shared with TMZ, Malik "adamantly [denied]" hitting Yolanda and refrained from commenting further "for the sake of my daughter."

"I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private," his statement concluded.

He also shared a message on Twitter, stating in part, "I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart."

He added that he pleaded no contest "in an effort to protect that space" for Khai, sharing that the incident began with "an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago."

"This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been 'leaked' to the press," he added.

Malik also faced harassment charges stemming from a dispute with Gigi, with the court documents claiming that he told her to "Strap on some f—ing balls and defend your partner against your f—ing mother in my house" in a conversation a source previously told PEOPLE was over the phone while Gigi was away for work.

Multiple sources later confirmed to PEOPLE that Gigi and Malik split, with one noting that they had a "toxic relationship."

The exes dated off and on beginning in January 2016. They announced Gigi's pregnancy with Khai in April 2020 and welcomed the child that September.