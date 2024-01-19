Zayn Malik Has Rare Public Outing at Paris Fashion Show — and Channels His One Direction Era with Frosted Tips
The singer attended the Kenzo Menswears show alongside Pharrell Williams and Rita Ora
Zayn Malik made a rare public appearance on Thursday as he joined a slew of stars at Paris Men's Fashion Week.
The former One Direction singer, who’s made few red carpet outings since leaving the British boy band in 2015, stepped out for the Kenzo Menswear show on Jan. 19.
Malik, 31, showed off his cool sense of style in a navy blue patterned blazer and matching pants. He teamed the look with a white button-down shirt, leaving the top buttons undone to show off his impressive collection of neck tattoos.
The last time fans got a glimpse of the “Pillow Talk” singer was on the Call Her Daddy podcast in July, and then he sported a buzz cut.
This time, he rocked a grown-out hairstyle with blonde tips, similar to the frosted locks he wore during One Direction's Take Me Home era in 2012 (talk about a serious case of déjà vu for Directioners).
Malik posed with Pharrell, who finished up his third show for Louis Vuitton earlier in the week, and Rita Ora at the show's front row.
While Malik has stayed out of the limelight, he’s been busy on projects behind the scenes.
Last summer, he returned to music with his summer track, “Love Like This” — his first single in two years — and entered the non-alcoholic beverage business as the chief creative officer and co-owner of alcohol-free drink brand Mixoloshe.
He’s balancing his ventures while also prioritizing dad life. In September he celebrated his daughter Khai's third birthday. He welcomed the toddler with his ex, Gigi Hadid, in 2020.
"Since I've had my daughter, the main thing in my mind is trying to be a good example to her," he told Call Her Daddy podcaster Alex Cooper. "That's why I'm even doing this interview, you know? I used to get a lot of anxiety around having a conversation like this. And I want her to be able to look at me and be like, 'My dad's doing this.'"
He went on to reveal that his bad-boy edge has softened since Khai came into his life. "I keep being told I'm telling dad jokes," he admitted.
