Zayn Malik Has Rare Public Outing at Paris Fashion Show — and Channels His One Direction Era with Frosted Tips

The singer attended the Kenzo Menswears show alongside Pharrell Williams and Rita Ora

Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock Zayn Malik makes rare public appearance at Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 19

Zayn Malik made a rare public appearance on Thursday as he joined a slew of stars at Paris Men's Fashion Week.

The former One Direction singer, who’s made few red carpet outings since leaving the British boy band in 2015, stepped out for the Kenzo Menswear show on Jan. 19.

Malik, 31, showed off his cool sense of style in a navy blue patterned blazer and matching pants. He teamed the look with a white button-down shirt, leaving the top buttons undone to show off his impressive collection of neck tattoos.

Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock Zayn Malik arrives at the Kenzo Menswear fall/winter 2024 Paris Men's Fashion Week show on Jan. 19

The last time fans got a glimpse of the “Pillow Talk” singer was on the Call Her Daddy podcast in July, and then he sported a buzz cut.

This time, he rocked a grown-out hairstyle with blonde tips, similar to the frosted locks he wore during One Direction's Take Me Home era in 2012 (talk about a serious case of déjà vu for Directioners).

Malik posed with Pharrell, who finished up his third show for Louis Vuitton earlier in the week, and Rita Ora at the show's front row.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty (Left to right) Pharrell Williams, Sidney Toledano, Rita Ora and Zayn Malik attend the Kenzo Menswear show at Paris Fashion Week

While Malik has stayed out of the limelight, he’s been busy on projects behind the scenes.

Last summer, he returned to music with his summer track, “Love Like This” — his first single in two years — and entered the non-alcoholic beverage business as the chief creative officer and co-owner of alcohol-free drink brand Mixoloshe.

Steve Granitz/WireImage Zayn Malik at the 2018 Grammys

He’s balancing his ventures while also prioritizing dad life. In September he celebrated his daughter Khai's third birthday. He welcomed the toddler with his ex, Gigi Hadid, in 2020.

"Since I've had my daughter, the main thing in my mind is trying to be a good example to her," he told Call Her Daddy podcaster Alex Cooper. "That's why I'm even doing this interview, you know? I used to get a lot of anxiety around having a conversation like this. And I want her to be able to look at me and be like, 'My dad's doing this.'"

He went on to reveal that his bad-boy edge has softened since Khai came into his life. "I keep being told I'm telling dad jokes," he admitted.

