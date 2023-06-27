Zayn Malik Just Unfollowed Selena Gomez Back as New Source Comments on Drama

Selena Gomez got fan attention yesterday when she suddenly unfollowed Zayn Malik, whom she was rumored to be dating in March, his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid, Hadid’s sister Bella, and Zendaya on Instagram.

Some fans wondered whether anything dramatic went down. A source close to Gomez gave People insight on what actually happened: nothing crazy. There is no drama brewing, the source said: “There are absolutely no hard feelings with anyone she unfollowed.”

Still, Malik unfollowed Gomez after news of her unfollowing him spread. He was still following Gomez yesterday. As of this afternoon, he’s no longer following her account.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Fans also noted that he archived all his photos on his Instagram, so he currently has no posts. He never had any photos with Gomez up, for what it’s worth.

Instagram

Gomez and Malik never acknowledged the dating rumors in the months since they first were linked together. Gomez and Malik’s ex Gigi Hadid are both friends with Taylor Swift; Swift and Hadid were photographed having dinner together last week.

Reports that Malik and Gomez’s romantic involvement caused issues with Hadid were shut down in March. A source told Us Weekly then that Malik’s ex-girlfriend and mother of his daughter Khai didn’t mind him and Gomez seeing each other.

“Gigi has no problem whatsoever with Zayn dating,” the source said. “As long as he is happy and stable and continues to be a good coparent to [their daughter] Khai, she’s fine with whoever he goes out with.”

Gomez spent the last two months in Paris and declared herself “single! I’m just a little high maintenance,” in June via a now-viral TikTok video.

You Might Also Like