Zayn Malik Covers Jimi Hendrix's 'Angel' for Late Rock Star's 80th Birthday: 'So Much Respect'

Glenn Garner
·2 min read
Zayn Malik/instagram, Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty

Zayn Malik is paying tribute to a music legend.

The One Direction alum, 29, released a cover of Jimi Hendrix's 1971 single "Angel" from the late rock star's posthumous album The Cry of Love, using the original music, in celebration of Hendrix's upcoming 80th birthday on Sunday.

"Being asked to collaborate to celebrate @jimihendrix 80th birthday was such an unexpected and huge honor," he captioned a clip of the song on Instagram. "I have so much respect and admiration for Jimi, his music and fans. 'Angel' is out now — hope you love the track as much as I do. Happy 80th, Jimi."

Hendrix's estate Experience Hendrix L.L.C. shared in a statement to Billboard: "We are pleased that Zayn has been inspired to use original music from Jimi Hendrix's 'Angel' in his recording of the song. We're hopeful that this version of a Hendrix classic will enlighten a new generation of listeners about Jimi's genius and further propel his continuing legacy."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn)

Born Nov. 27, 1942 in Seattle, Hendrix was responsible for such iconic hits as "Purple Haze," "Hey Joe" and "Voodoo Child" before he died at age 27 in 1970.

Celebrations for Hendrix's birthday are taking place all over the country, with events at Austin City Limits, New York City, Woodstock and his hometown of Seattle. Meanwhile, fans can celebrate the milestone birthday with a special edition of the tribute book Jimi.

After dropping his third solo studio album Nobody Is Listening last year, Malik has returned to his own musical roots, sharing a video in August of himself serving an a cappella rendition of One Direction's 2014 single "Night Changes" from their album Four.

Malik previously surprised fans with the high note from their 2013 song "You & I" in a video he posted to Instagram in June.

Zayn Malik's cover of Jimi Hendrix's "Angel" is now available to stream.

