Zayn Malik Breaks Instagram Silence To Share Some Exciting News And Gigi Is Thrilled

Zayn Malik has broken his Instagram silence just days before he welcomes his first child with girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

On Friday, the ‘Pillowtalk’ singer took to Instagram to share a Polaroid photograph of himself and tease that some exciting things are on the way for his devoted fans.

‘Got some stuff to show ya soon!’ he captioned the photo, which sees him standing with his back to the camera in front of a man in a white T-shirt wearing a face mask.

It appears Malik has got some new ink in recent months, with the middle section of his back covered in a faint black tattoo, which is situated between his rose tattoo on his neck and inking of buildings across his lower spine.

Malik’s pregnant girlfriend commented on the post: ‘‼️’

The singer's post comes two months after he shared his first selfie in months on Instagram, in which he wears black eyeliner and appears teary-eyed.

The former One Direction star’s fans have speculated that Malik’s latest photo and caption may allude to the possible release of new music.

The 27-year-old hasn’t made any official announcements about upcoming music in recent months following the release of his 2018 album Icarus Falls. However, his song ‘Hurt’, which was written in 2017, was leaked online earlier in April.

In the song, the star sings: ‘You know me the best but you hurt me the worst. Every single thing you know about me is every single thing you use to only hurt.’

At the time, fans believed the lyrics to reference his on/off relationship with Hadid.

In April, the supermodel announced she was expecting her first child with Malik and last month revealed that her due date would be around September 14.

Last week, the 25-year-old took to Twitter to joke that she has been shipping cupcakes from New York-based confectionary shop Sprinkles during her pregnancy to satisfy her cravings.

'Pregnancy is real when u order nationally shipped @sprinkles to be delivered to yourself. [sic],’ she tweeted.

Pregnancy is real when u order nationally shipped @sprinkles to be delivered to yourself. 📦🧁😳😂😅 — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) September 7, 2020

In addition to cupcakes, the 25-year-old told Jimmy Fallon in April that she has been loving bagels during lockdown.

‘My craving has been everything bagels,’ she told the TV host.

‘I eat an everything bagel everyday and so I was already like, so excited that my birthday cake was the everything bagel,’ she said of the gigantic bagel-shaped cake she received for her birthday earlier this year.

Exciting things are on the way for this A-list couple!

