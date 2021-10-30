Zayn Malik axed by record label over drug fears

Zayn Malik has been axed by his record label over concerns that he had been smoking cannabis, it was reported.

RCA Records - an American record label owned by Sony Music Entertainment - dropped the former One Direction star due to concerns about his lifestyle choices.

It comes after the 28-year-old was charged with harassing his ex Gigi Hadid and her mother Yolanda after an alleged altercation at his Pennsylvania home.

A source told The Sun: “A lot of people have tried desperately to get Zayn’s life and career back on track, but nothing has worked.

“So many people who have worked with him have just given up.

“He’s almost impossible to control or guide. A while ago his label quietly decided it was the end of the line for their relationship, and now this.”

US showbiz website TMZ claimed Yolanda, 57, was “strongly considering” filing a complaint with police after an incident last week.

Malik has now been charged with four counts of harassment. He pleaded guilty to one and no contest to three.

Court documents say Malik pushed Yolanda into a dresser and also called her a “f****** Dutch sl**”.

Malik has strongly denied any physical contact.

In a statement to TMZ he said: “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”

Gigi and Malik share one year-old daughter Khai. The model was reportedly in Paris during the incident but court documents say he phoned her and said: “Strap on some f****** balls and defend your partner against your f****** mother in my house.”

He also tried to fight a security guard his home, shouting at him to “get to f*** out of my house”.

Malik will face 90 days probation for each charge and must complete an anger management class and domestic violence program.

He has also been banned from speaking to Yolanda or the security guard for the duration of his 360 days’ probation.

Malik, 28, has addressed the incident in a social media post where he asked for privacy.

He said: “As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private place for my daughter to grow up in.

“A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

Seemingly hinting that he and Gigi had split, Malik added he wants to “co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves”.

He said: “This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press.

“I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.”

A representative for US catwalk star Gigi, who has been dating Bradford-born Malik on-and-off since 2015, also asked for privacy.

In a statement to E! News, the representative said: “Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time.”

Gigi and Yoland Hadid (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Yolanda, a Dutch-American television personality and former model best known as a star of US reality TV show The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, has not publicly addressed the incident.

Yolanda is also mother to the models Bella, 25, and Anwar, 22, who is the boyfriend of pop star Dua Lipa.

She was married to the property developer Mohamed Hadid, 72.

Gigi previously told Harper’s Bazaar that Malik and her mother got along well.

She said, “he’s usually on my mum’s side,” adding: “So, he’s smart in that sense.”

Malik, who previously dated Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards, launched a solo career after leaving One Direction in 2015.

His most recent album, January’s Nobody Is Listening, peaked at 17 in the UK albums chart.

Representatives for Malik, Yolanda and Gigi have been contacted for further comment.

