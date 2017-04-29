Zay Jones gets drafted by Bills while wearing shirt that puts a spin on O.J. Simpson's Bronco chase

Of all the shirts East Carolina receiver Zay Jones could have picked out for day two of the NFL draft, he picked one with a picture of the infamous O.J. Simpson car chase of 1994 but with a twist: a bunch of white Ford Broncos chasing a single cop car.

And of all the teams that could have picked Jones, as he was being televised wearing said shirt by the NFL Network, it was the Buffalo Bills. The same Bills franchise in which Simpson spent his most successful NFL seasons.

The Bills chose Jones, who was remarkably productive in college, with the fifth pick of the second round, 37th overall.

Zay Jones' shirt has a bunch of white broncos chasing a police car LMAO pic.twitter.com/loYiHuNFtJ — Dan Weiner (@DanWeiner) April 28, 2017





#NFLDraft Zay Jones gets drafted….. Best shirt of all time pic.twitter.com/rcGccKTOJ5 — The TOP (@rhigh78) April 28, 2017





Some guys wear fancy suits on draft night. Some wear shirts putting a spin on one of the most memorable television moments of the last 25 years.

At least Jones’ draft-day attire will be memorable. Especially in the city that just drafted him.

