Zay Flowers injury update: Will Ravens WR play divisional round vs Bills?

The Baltimore Ravens are preparing to face the Buffalo Bills in a showdown between the NFL's consensus top MVP candidates for the 2024 NFL season.

The big question for the Ravens is whether they will have the services of their No. 1 receiver for the anticipated divisional round matchup.

Zay Flowers missed the Ravens' wild-card win over the Pittsburgh Steelers while dealing with a knee injury. Baltimore showed no ill effects from Flowers' absence, cruising to a 28-14 win over their AFC North rival.

Still, the Ravens would very much like to get their second-year stud back for their matchup against a tough Bills defense.

Here's what to know about Flowers' status for the divisional round and how close he may be to returning to the field:

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) reacts after his first-down catch against the Houston Texans during a game on Dec. 5, 2024.

What happened to Zay Flowers?

Flowers suffered a knee injury in the Ravens' Week 18 win over the Cleveland Browns. The injury occurred after the second-year receiver caught a screen pass from Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson and took it upfield for a 12-yard gain before being tackled by Browns defender Ogbo Okoronkwo.

Okoronkwo hit Flowers' right knee to make the tackle as the Raven's pass-catcher was going upfield. This left Flowers writhing in pain on the ground despite the relatively innocuous-looking play.

Flowers eventually left the field but was ruled out for the remainder of the contest. The Ravens still managed to win the game, guaranteeing them the AFC North title and the conference's No. 3 seed.

Flowers was playing in the Week 18 clash because the Ravens were attempting to wrap up the divisional crown.

Zay Flowers injury update

Flowers has yet to practice for the Ravens since suffering the knee injury against the Browns. He was ruled out for the team's game against the Steelers in the wild-card round after missing all three practice sessions but had an extra day to recover from the injury ahead of Baltimore's divisional round matchup with Buffalo.

Despite this, Flowers was still unable to get on the practice field. He was a non-participant for the Ravens at their sessions on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday which has put in doubt his status for Sunday's game.

Will Zay Flowers play in Ravens vs. Bills playoff game?

Flowers doesn't seem likely to play in the Ravens' divisional round game against the Bills. He was listed as "doubtful" on Baltimore's official injury report, which is a step up from his wild-card round status when he was ruled "out" on the Ravens' final injury report.

That said, Harbaugh provided a more positive update than expected about the 24-year-old's status for Sunday's contest.

"I think he'll have a chance," Harbaugh said when asked if Flowers would be able to play against the Bills.

Harbaugh had previously referred to Flowers as "day-to-day" ahead of the Ravens' matchup with the Steelers. He wasn't able to suit up for that contest after missing each of Baltimore's practices, and it seems like he's on track to do the same thing against Buffalo.

As a result, the Ravens will likely be shorthanded at receiver for the road game in Buffalo.

Ravens WR depth chart

Below is a look at Baltimore's wide receiver depth chart beyond Flowers and who they would rely on if the Pro Bowler misses another game because of his injury.

If Flowers misses the game, Bateman would slide into the No. 1 receiver role he has occupied for the Ravens in recent weeks. Wallace, who out-snapped Bateman 39-36 against the Steelers, would slide into the No. 2 receiver role, while Agholor would be the team's No. 3 receiver. They would see most of the work with the other options serving as change-of-pace alternatives.

Baltimore would likely compensate for Flowers' absence by playing more two-tight-end sets, featuring Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely. Each played more than 61% of the snaps against Pittsburgh, while No. 3 tight end Charlie Kolar was on the field for 30% of the snaps.

It's also worth noting veteran Deonte Harty returned to practice this week. If he's active for Sunday's game, the speedster could have a role to play in helping to replace Flowers.

