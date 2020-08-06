Zarka's husband sliced off her nose. A surgeon offered to restore it for free

Zarka said she was happy with the outcome of her reconstruction surgery

This story contains graphic images and descriptions of violent abuse

After more than 10 weeks of agony, Zarka saw a ray of hope.

In a small hand-held mirror, she could see her new nose. It was covered with stitches and blood clots, but instantly she felt good. Two months had passed since her husband had taken a pocket knife to her face.

"I am happy I got my nose back," she told the doctors, as they replaced her dressing.

"It is good," she said. "Very good."

Domestic violence towards women is common in Afghanistan. One national survey cited by the UN Population Fund found that 87% of Afghan women had experienced at least one form of physical, sexual or psychological violence in their lifetime.

In the worst cases, women are attacked with acid or with knives. Often, the perpetrator is their husband or another relative.

Zarka, who is 28, had been married for ten years, with a six-year-old son, when her husband took a knife to her face. She was used to being beaten, but she did not expect it would go this far.

"He was telling me that I was an immoral person," she said. "I told him this is not true."

Zarka allowed the BBC to follow her recovery, and she described in interviews the domestic abuse which preceded the brutal knife attack.

Zarka was awake during her three-hour operation, under local anaesthesia.

"When I saw myself today in the mirror, the nose has recovered a lot," she said, after seeing her new face for the first time.

"Before the operation it was not looking good," she said.

Dr Zalmai Khan Ahmadzai, one of very few surgeons in Afghanistan capable of performing the facial reconstruction, said he was impressed with the progress Zarka was making

"Her operation went very well. There was no infection - a little bit of inflammation but it was not a problem," he said.

Zarka was not his first such patient. Over the past decade or so, Dr Zalmai has treated dozens of Afghan women disfigured by their husbands, fathers and brothers.

Bartered into an abusive marriage

Zarka comes from a very poor family in Khairkot district, 250km (155 miles) south of Kabul near the Pakistan border. She cannot read or write.

Her marriage was arranged by her uncle when she was a child. "I was very young at the time, I did not know anything about life or marriage," she said.

Zarka does not recall how old she was at the time of the engagement, and she cannot remember anyone asking for her approval. She was 18 when she was married.

Years later, she discovered she had been bartered by her uncle, who could not afford the bride price to marry one of her husband's four sisters, so Zarka was offered instead.

She also discovered that her husband would beat his sisters.

Zarka husband's was about her age, and earned a living tending to other people's cattle. He was very violent from the beginning of their married life, she said.

They had a son together, but at some point in May this year her husband's violence became intolerable and Zarka fled to her parents' home. But she did not ask for her husband's permission before leaving home, and he came to find her.

Her father initially refused to send her back, but he relented after her husband provided guarantors who made assurances about Zarka's safety. As soon as she returned to the marital home though, the situation worsened.

"When I came back from my parents' house, he beat me again, and charged at me wielding a knife," she said. "I fled to a neighbour's house because he threatened to cut off my nose."

Story continues