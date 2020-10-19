Zarina Roshan Khan, best known for playing Indu Dadi in Kumkum Bhagya, passes away at 54

Zarina Roshan Khan, popular for her role as Indu Dadi in television serial Kumkum Bhagya passed away in Mumbai. According Times of India, the 54-year-old died of a cardiac arrest. Her co-workers from the TV industry expressed their condolences.

Sriti Jha, who plays Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya, posted a picture of herself with Zarina. She even shared a video of the late actor dancing to the song 'Hawa Hawai' from Mr India.

Here is her post

Shabir Ahluwalia, seen as Abhi Mehra in the show, shared a picture of himself with Khan captioned, "Ye chand sa Roshan Chehera."

Here is his post

Vin Rana seen as Purab, also posted picture of Khan on his Insta stories with a heartbroken emoji. Anurag Sharma (Raj Mehra on the show) told described Khan as someone who was always full of life. He told TOI that

Indian Express says Khan started her career as stunt woman in several films before moving to acting in television shows. She also played an important role in serials including Vidya and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

