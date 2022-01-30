Zardes, Miles Robinson, Aaronson start for US at Canada

HAMILTON, Ontario (AP) — Forward Gyasi Zardes, defender Miles Robinson and midfielder Brenden Aaronson were inserted into the starting lineup for the United States’ World Cup qualifier at Canada on Sunday.

Coach Gregg Berhalter moved defender Walker Zimmerman and forward Jesús Ferreira to the bench. Midfielder Tim Weah did not make the trip because the Canadian government did not consider him fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

Zardes got his second start of qualifying, his first since the 1-0 loss at Panama in October.

Midfielders Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams started together for the second straight match and just the third time overall. The other was an exhibition against Ecuador in March 2019.

Matt Turner remained in goal, joined in the lineup by right back Sergiño Dest, central defender Miles Robinson, left back Antonee Robinson and midfielder Yunus Musah.

Adams captained the team.

Seven players were holdovers from the starting lineup in September’s qualifier against Canada, a 1-1 draw at Nashville, Tennessee: Turner, Miles Robinson, Antonee Robinson, Dest, Adams, Pulisic and Aaronson.

Richards and Miles Robinson partnered in central defense for the first time since the 2-1 win over Costa Rica in October,

Sebastian Lletget and Gabriel Slonina did not dress.

Sunday’s starting lineup averaged 23 years, 255 days, with nine of the 11 players 24 or younger. Only Turner and Zardes are older.

Zardes and Aaronson have scored against Canada, Zardes twice in a 4-1 CONCACAF Nations League group stage win in in November 2019 and Aaronson in the September qualifier.

Adams and Aaronson are the only U.S. players to appear in all 10 qualifiers.

Adams and fellow defender DeAndre Yedlin, one of Sunday’s potential substitutes, are the only U.S. players carrying yellow cards.

Canada has 10 active players carrying yellow cards Sunday: defenders Sam Adegkube, Doneil Henry, Richie Laryea, and Steven Vitória, midfielders Stephen Eustáquio, Liam Fraser, Atiba Hutchinson, Mark Anthony Kaye, and Samuel Piette, and forward Lucas Cavallini.

Eustáquio is a substitute for Canada after missing Thursday’s 2-0 win at Honduras. Defender Kamal Miller and Kaye replace Scott Kennedy and Piette from Thursday’s starting lineup.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Ian Harrison, The Associated Press

