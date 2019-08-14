Zarco: Returning to Moto2 "an option" for 2020

would be leaving the team at the end of this season, having personally requested to terminate his two-year contract early amidst a difficult campaign aboard the RC16.

Speaking to RMC in France, Zarco concedes returning to Moto2 – where he was twice a champion in ’15 and ’16 – is a serious option with space on the premier class grid limited.

When asked if being MotoGP champion was still his target, he said: “Completely. That’s the target and target for 2020 is to race in MotoGP, to be on a good level MotoGP [package].

“Not to find a new level of riding, because it’s still there – it’s not been lost in eight months, but to put me [back] in the intensity of the front positions and then to have the opportunity to fight for the championship.

“It [Moto2] is an option. There is, let’s say, a plan A, B, C, maybe even D. Everything is still very fresh, the announcement was made on Monday.”

Expanding on why he made the decision to leave, he added: “I think it will be a soothed relationship [with KTM to the end of the year], because I told them I have nothing against them, nothing at all.

“It’s simply I don’t accept being relegated almost to the last positions while I can do better.

“I was able to prove it before, but I don’t just want to rest on what I was able to do before.

“Simply, this desire to be in the front ranks burns deep inside me, and as long as I am in this rhythm, with the motivation to go to the front, I give my all to not [simply] try to bounce back at the end of 2020 and prepare for 2021 – but to bounce back already in 2020.”

