Zarco made tyre gamble for "pleasure" of fighting others

Zarco was the only rider to race with a soft rear and from 19th on the grid he fought his way up into the points in the first 10 laps, running 14th.

But the Frenchman drastically lost pace in the end, losing nearly two seconds to Tech 3 KTM's Miguel Oliveira per lap on average, and finished dead last, 41.8s behind the winner.

However, Zarco insisted that it was "important" for him to be able to fight with other riders, and understand where he is lacking compared them.

"For the race I wanted to use the soft tyre and cross fingers to have a little bit more constancy but I got a big problem at the end of the race," he said.

"My trust was to be able to fight at the beginning and understand what the opponents can do better than me or not.

"I got a few [pieces of] information, even if I suffer a lot at the end of the race and I had to finish the race very slow.

"I wanted to have this pleasure at the beginning of the race, feel that I can fight with the others, that was important."

Johann Zarco, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Johann Zarco, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Gold and Goose / LAT Images