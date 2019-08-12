Zarco to leave KTM after single MotoGP season

The Austrian manufacturer signed two-time Moto2 champion after he broke onto the premier-class scene with impressive form on Tech 3-run satellite Yamaha machinery in 2017 and 2018.

However, Zarco has been unable to replicate that form with the KTM RC16, having so far scored just 22 points to his teammate 's 61.

The Frenchman's performances and approach had been criticised by KTM CEO Stefan Pierer, and while the recent addition of new manager and rider coach Jean-Michel Bayle was aimed at improving the situation, Zarco and KTM have now decided not to proceed together past the current season.

"Zarco tried to adapt his riding style to the KTM RC16 and the team tried relentlessly to mould the #5 machine to the Frenchman’s wishes and requirements while teammate Pol Espargaro made regular Q2 qualification appearances and persistently vied for top 10 positions," KTM's statement read.

"Ultimately both Johann and the team decided not to proceed with their joint project for 2020 and will now focus on giving the maximum for the final eight rounds and remaining months of MotoGP 2019."

