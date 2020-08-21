Zarco handed pitlane penalty following Austrian Grand Prix crash

Johann Zarco will have to start his next MotoGP race from the pitlane after he was punished for the crash involving Franco Morbidelli at the Austrian Grand Prix.

The Reale Avintia Ducati rider suffered a fractured wrist after colliding with Morbidelli at the Red Bull Ring.

A stewards panel determined Zarco - who admitted he was "very lucky" to avoid serious injury - was guilty of irresponsible riding and handed out a penalty for his next race.

"After evaluation it was determined that there was evidence of irresponsible riding from Johann Zarco, which has resulted in a penalty," a statement from MotoGP read.

"The Frenchman will start his next MotoGP race from the pitlane."

Zarco may not serve the one-race punishment at this weekend's Styrian Grand Prix, however, as the Frenchman is yet to be cleared to participate.

The 30-year-old underwent surgery on his injury in midweek and was subsequently ruled out of Friday's two practice sessions in Spielberg, though may yet ride in Sunday's race.

He posted a picture of himself on Instagram following the operation with his arm in a sling giving the thumbs up, writing: "Hi everyone! All good with the operation! Let see now how fast can be my recovery!"