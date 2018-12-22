Zarco encouraged after KTM MotoGP switch by Lorenzo's Ducati wins

KTM's Zarco encouraged by Lorenzo's Ducati wins

Johann Zarco says Jorge Lorenzo's eventual success on a Ducati gives him hope he can make a success of his KTM MotoGP move.

Zarco had a low-key start to his KTM career in post-season testing after moving from the Tech3 Yamaha squad. He suffered two crashes at Valencia and ended up towards the bottom of the times the following week at Jerez.

But Zarco insisted he had made progress at Jerez, explaining that he needs to adjust both his way of riding and the way the RC16 behaves to be able to get up to speed.

As he elaborated on how he was finding the transition, Zarco said the fact that Lorenzo was finally able to score three victories on a Ducati after a difficult start without radically changing his style has convinced him that it is up to KTM to help him get comfortable.

"We must remember when Lorenzo went on the Ducati, it took a long time to adapt, and when you saw him win, it looks like he was winning like he was on the Yamaha - not a big difference compared," Zarco said.

"It means working on the bike to give the feeling to the rider is the main key.

"I keep an open mind to adapt myself and be able to have a bigger range of skills on the bike, but we know that insisting on some way, and if the team understands and knows we are on the good way, it will pay [off]."

Zarco is convinced he does not need to emulate team-mate Pol Espargaro's aggressive style.

"That is why I must find my base, because I will not ride like Pol," he said.

"I can find some ideas and sometimes try things like he is doing, but I am not able to copy him and I know that my smooth style is great anyway.

"This is really the Zarco style. When I have the feeling I can be very consistent and every time we improve the laptime and when we will be consistent, it will be very interesting."

Next season will be Zarco's first as a factory rider in MotoGP, as he has spent two years riding satellite Yamahas. He said the sheer volume of material that needs to be tested, and the amount of engineers KTM has on the ground to provide support to its rivals, also required adjustment.

"We have so many things to still try, to understand," said Zarco. "The last few years I had few things [to try], and I knew where the best of it was, and what was possible. Maybe it made the work simple.

"Here, there is much more information to control.

"We have many more guys in the garage, but the rider also needs to grow up about the feeling, and control all emotions to be able to understand and give good information."

