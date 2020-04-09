Zara’s Models Shot The Latest Campaign In Their Own Homes

If you, like me, have spent the last month scouring e-commerce website after website simply as a form of entertainment, you’ve likely also noticed that most shopping destinations no longer feature models, and instead are using only product images. It makes sense; with warehouses and studios closed, the possibility of a full photoshoot is simply no more. That is, unless you’re Zara.



Before I started working from home a little over four weeks ago, I was still regularly stopping into the Zara location across the street from our downtown Manhattan office. I’ve spent more time than I’d like to admit in the brand’s new arrivals and best sellers section online. Now that all non-essential businesses are closed, though, I’m relegated to scrolling online only — which is how I noticed that Zara was still shooting on models. But instead of studios, it appeared that the models were in their own homes.



Upon further investigation, I found that in an effort to maintain their reputation for styling while simultaneously keeping people safe, Zara sent off their newest products straight to the residences of their go-to models. The result? Outfits that not only look beautifully crafted, but also reflect the personal style of some of your favourite faces in fashion. Even better? Since most of Zara’s models fly in from all over the world for shoots at the company’s headquarters in Spain, these at-home photos have the benefit of being taken in far-off and luxurious destinations. Looking at them is almost like traveling (almost).



Oh, and the pieces themselves aren’t anything to complain about, either.



See what Zara’s models put together and shop our favourites from the new arrivals section by clicking through the ahead.



