Have Zara & Mike Tindall Replaced Harry & Meghan in the Fab Four?

Step aside, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Prince William and Kate Middleton have seemingly found a new couple to join the Fab Four: Mike and Zara Tindall.

Over the weekend, the royal family attended Easter Sunday church service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. After the event, body language expert Darren Stanton analyzed photos of the royal family and explained how the Tindalls are filling the Sussex void.

“Mike and Zara are definitely firm favorites with the public. They come across extremely natural and confident within marriage,” he told PureWow (on behalf of Betfair Casino). “They also aren’t afraid to joke around with each other and show public displays of affection, which comes across as completely relatable.”

Stanton revealed that Mike’s role as a public figure has contributed to his popularity. “I definitely believe Mike’s appearance on I’m a Celebrity has made the public realize that they are very much a normal couple in love,” he said. “This came across as they joined the royal family on Easter Sunday, as they smiled and joked outside the church. I think it’s clear that they’ve got a great dynamic.”

Stanton concluded with a bold statement: “I would probably say that Mike and Zara have taken over Harry and Meghan’s roles in the Fab Four, alongside William and Kate.”

They have big shoes to fill.

