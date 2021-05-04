Zara Is Launching Its First Make-Up Line And It's So Joyful
It's time to grab a mask and your biggest tote bag (or a cup of tea and your debit card if shopping à la maison is more your style), because Zara just announced the launch of its first ever make-up line this month, and you're going to want a piece of the action.
Yes, you read that right: on May 12 the high street's resident cool girl is branching out into a whole new territory - Zara Beauty. If you're imagining the high-end look for high-street prices that characterise the rest of the Zara brand, you wouldn't be far off.
So what can we expect from Zara beauty? After a dreary year of zoom-fatigued faces and sensible decisions, this new line promises to add some much-needed fun into our lives (and faces, obviously).
The range consists of affordable and oh-so-chic fancies for your eyes, lips, cheeks, nails and a few tools to boot, meaning your next trip to Zara could kit out your wardrobe and make-up bag in one fell swoop.
The collection has been designed under the creative direction of renowned make-up artist Diane Kendal, so expect bright colours, architectural packaging and editorial-worthy finishes in abundance.
'During the pandemic I felt myself being more creative and wanting to use more colour at work,' says Kendal. 'Similarly, I think post-pandemic people are going to want to play and experiment and be open to trying out new looks that they haven’t worn before.'
It's of no great surprise then that the eye catching colour-ways form a key part of Kendal and Zara's joint vision, spanning 130 different shades throughout the collection. It's classic Zara neutrals, and then some.
In the launch you can expect products such as the Eye Colour in 6 Eyeshadow Palette (5 colour-ways), Nourishing Jelly Lip Oil (4 shades), Metal Foil Loose Pigment (4 shades) Cult Satin Lipstick (12 shades), Nail Polish (36 shades) and the Cheek Colour in 3 palette (3 colour-ways). RIP our Monzo pot come June 21...
According to Kendal, creating a range of shades that were as diverse as the Zara customer and could reflect any given aspect of their personality stayed in the forefront of their minds during development.
'It’s a celebration of life and of joyfulness,' says Kendal.
Everything from the formula to the packaging has been crafted with consideration for the modern beauty consumer. Vegan, high quality ingredients? Check. Durable and refillable packaging? Double check.
While the joyful vibe of the collection has been created with a view to more optimistic, freeing times ahead, the quality of the products mean it's versatile enough to cope with the curveball of masking-up, should it continue.
'We're launching with an ultra matte lipstick which is super long wearing so that is the perfect ideal lipstick to be wearing underneath a mask,' says Kendal. Au natural Zoom make-up at 3pm and beer garden glam at 6pm? Zara Beauty has you covered.
The collection will be shoppable in brand new beauty zones in certain Zara stores from this month as well as online, and for fans of augmented reality the range will be part of a new virtual try-on feature over on Zara.com.
