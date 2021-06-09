Zara fashion chain owner Inditex says May sales above pre-pandemic levels

Zara owner Inditex has recorded higher sales (Zara/Inditex)

The firm behind fashion chains Zara, Bershka and Massimo Dutti, has revealed sales in May topped pre-pandemic levels.

Inditex, one of the world's largest fashion retailers, said store and online sales in constant currency between May 1 and June 6 increased 102% from a year earlier. They were 5% higher than the same period in 2019.

Even with lockdown restrictions impacting parts of the business, Inditex’s first quarter sales to April 30 reached €4.9 billion, up from €3.3 billion a year earlier.

The clothing giant recorded net income of €423 million, compared with a net loss of €409 million last year.

During the period 24% of trading hours were unavailable due to lockdowns, and as at the close of the first quarter 84% of Inditex’s stores were open. There are now 98% that have welcomed back customers.

Inditex, which is headquartered in Spain, said online sales growth of 67% was recorded, and the company added that the “recovery continues to gain momentum”.

It said its initial Spring/Summer collections have been received “very well” by shoppers.

Stores in England were allowed to reopen from April 12. The company has around 100 shops in the UK.

Read More

You can now kit out your furry pet friends in Zara loungewear

Zara owner Inditex to share profits with staff after strong sales

From bras to boots: Lingerie and footwear bosses say stores reopening from lockdown are valued by customers