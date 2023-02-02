Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown exits Love Island villa after surprise recoupling

Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown has left Love Island after being left single after Wednesday night’s surprise recoupling.

The 25-year-old Londoner was sent home after her former partner Tom Clare chose fellow contestant Ellie Spence instead.

The semi-professional footballer’s shock decision comes after he previously confided in fellow Islander Olivia Hawkins that he did not like Ellie.

On Tuesday’s episode of the ITV dating show, the islanders were interrupted from celebrating Tanya Manhenga’s 23rd birthday by a text announcing the surprise recoupling – which revealed that one girl would be dumped immediately.

As the recoupling on Wednesday drew to a close Tom picked Ellie over Zara, telling the former that he wanted to give her a chance to stay in the villa, even if she was with “someone else”.

On her exit, Zara said she felt like it was her “time to go” and that she was going to “hug her dad” when she returned home.

Speaking about the most recent show exit, Olivia said: “I know myself and Zara haven’t had the best ride in here, we’ve had our ups and downs.

“But I honestly think she’s such a great girl and she deserves the best.”

As well as Tom and Ellie, the current couples are now; Tanya and Shaq Muhammed, Lana Jenkins and Aaron Waters, Jessie Wynter and Will Young, Samie Elishi and Kai Fagan, Tanyel Revan and Ron Hall, and Olivia and Spencer Wilks.

Earlier in the episode two new male bombshells joined the villa: Jordan Odofin and Casey O’Gorman.

“I think the other boys in the Villa should be worried about me because everyone’s up for grabs,” said 28-year-old senior HR advisor Odofin.

Casey, a 26-year-old recruitment consultant from Tring, added: “What I’m bringing to the Villa? Blue eyes, a cheeky smile and a lot better chat than the other lads.

“I’ve definitely got my eyes on a few girls in the Villa.”

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.