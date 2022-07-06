Zara Aleena died from ‘head and neck injury’, inquest hears

(Supplied)

An aspiring lawyer died from “blunt force head injury and neck compression”, an inquest heard on Wednesday.

Zara Aleena, 35, died after she was attacked on her way home from a night out in Ilford with friends, on June 26.

East London Coroner Nadia Persaud was told by coroner's officer Jean Smyth that Ms Aleena was admitted to the Royal London Hospital shortly before 4.45am on Sunday with multiple injuries.

Her condition worsened and she was pronounced dead a short time later. Her body was identified by her maternal aunt, Farah Naz.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as blunt force trauma injury and neck compression.

No members of Ms Aleena's family or friends were present for the three-minute hearing.

Ms Persaud adjourned the inquest until the conclusion of any criminal proceedings.

She said she would request an update on the case in four months.

The man accused of Ms Aleena’s murder, Jordan McSweeney, was remanded in custody after an Old Bailey hearing last week.