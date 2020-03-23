The Best Shoes On Sale At Zappos Right Now, From Sandals To Slippers

Step into this sale: Zappos just marked down a ton of shoes.&nbsp; (Photo: HuffPost )
It’s a truth that shoe obsessives know all too well: you can never have too many pairs. 

But if you’re feeling like your old, furry slippers are worn-out or that the soles on your favorite slip-ons have lost their support, you might be looking for new pairs that won’t be a pain to break-in. 

Luckily, Zappos is having what it’s calling the Make-Your-Day-A-Little-Brighter Sale for a limited time. The sale includes slippers, slip-ons, sandals and sneakers. Plus, loungewear and athleisure styles are marked down, too. 

From slippers that give your toes a little breathing room to slip-ons to run errands in, there’s a pair for every mood. There’s even a sale category called “fuzz and fluff,” if you’re hoping to find all things faux-fur. 

Just FYI: Zappos says its shipping times are running longer than usual (standard shipping normally takes four to five business days) because of a rise in demand, so your order might just take a little longer to get to you. 

From Tory Burch sandals that are half-off to Kate Spade leopard slippers with pom-poms and gold-trimmed Adidas sneakers, there’s lots of deals hiding in the sale. 

Of course, we had to take a peek for ourselves and our toes, too, and found the best shoes on sale at Zappos right now.

Check out these shoes on sale at Zappos: 

Seychelles Lighthearted

<a href="https://fave.co/3aeMZeY" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Originally $99, get these now for $74" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Originally $99, get these now for $74</a>.
Originally $99, get these now for $74.

Franco Sarto Ediana by SARTO

<a href="https://fave.co/33DbfVC" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Originally $99, get these now for $74" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Originally $99, get these now for $74</a>.
Originally $99, get these now for $74.

Kate Spade New York Sabilla

<a href="https://fave.co/396O2ME" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Originally $98, get these now for $49" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Originally $98, get these now for $49</a>.
Originally $98, get these now for $49.

Free People Mont Blanc Sandal

<a href="https://fave.co/33Ezfrr" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Originally $168, get these now for $72" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Originally $168, get these now for $72</a>.
Originally $168, get these now for $72.

Rebecca Minkoff Marciann

<a href="https://fave.co/39fpcdm" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Originally $128, get these now for $58" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Originally $128, get these now for $58</a>.
Originally $128, get these now for $58.

Superga 2790 Acotw Platform Sneaker

<a href="https://fave.co/399F5SR" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Originally $80, get these now for $60" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Originally $80, get these now for $60</a>.
Originally $80, get these now for $60.

adidas Originals Stan Smith

<a href="https://fave.co/39jFSAN" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Originally $80, get these now for $56" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Originally $80, get these now for $56</a>.
Originally $80, get these now for $56.

MICHAEL Michael Kors Cersei Flex Flat

<a href="https://fave.co/3apRTWk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Originally $99, get these now for $69" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Originally $99, get these now for $69</a>.
Originally $99, get these now for $69.

Keds Champion-Canvas Slip-On

<a href="https://fave.co/2UgnBjv" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Originally $45, get these now for $40" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Originally $45, get these now for $40</a>.
Originally $45, get these now for $40.

Superga 2750 COTU Classic Sneaker

<a href="https://fave.co/2y4Bzwb" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Originally $65, get these now for $49" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Originally $65, get these now for $49</a>.
Originally $65, get these now for $49.

Taryn Rose Vanessa

<a href="https://fave.co/2y4eUA3" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Originally $110, get these now for $50" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Originally $110, get these now for $50</a>.
Originally $110, get these now for $50.

Vans Slide-On

<a href="https://fave.co/2J8Up7t" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Originally $40, get these for $36" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Originally $40, get these for $36</a>.
Originally $40, get these for $36.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Trail

<a href="https://fave.co/33GZLR5" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Originally $130, get these now for $98" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Originally $130, get these now for $98</a>.
Originally $130, get these now for $98.

Nike Kawa Slide

<a href="https://fave.co/3bwpJcL" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Originally $30, get these now for $23" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Originally $30, get these now for $23</a>.
Originally $30, get these now for $23.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36

<a href="https://fave.co/2wzOKor" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Originally $120, get these now for $90" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Originally $120, get these now for $90</a>.
Originally $120, get these now for $90.

Nike Classic Cortez Leather

<a href="https://fave.co/2QFvrkx" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Originally $70, get these now for $53" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Originally $70, get these now for $53</a>.
Originally $70, get these now for $53.

UGG Tasman

<a href="https://fave.co/2xfGtGi" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Originally $100, get these now for $75" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Originally $100, get these now for $75</a>.
Originally $100, get these now for $75.

Badgley Mischka Josette

<a href="https://fave.co/2JaLoLa" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Originally $168, get these now for $126" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Originally $168, get these now for $126</a>.
Originally $168, get these now for $126.

UGG Coquette Sequin Stars

<a href="https://fave.co/2UcWg1t" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Originally $130, get these now for $97" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Originally $130, get these now for $97</a>.
Originally $130, get these now for $97.

UGG Fuzz Yeah

<a href="https://fave.co/2wwiPoS" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Originally $100, get these now for $60" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Originally $100, get these now for $60</a>.
Originally $100, get these now for $60.

Tory Burch Miller

<a href="https://fave.co/3bhDUSL" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Originally $198, get these now for $99" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Originally $198, get these now for $99</a>.
Originally $198, get these now for $99.

New Balance Fresh Foam 1080v9

<a href="https://fave.co/3boiG5N" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Originally $150, get these now fro $97" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Originally $150, get these now fro $97</a>.
Originally $150, get these now fro $97.

Tory Burch Thin Flip Flop

<a href="https://fave.co/3dokeyp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Originally $58, get these for $44" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Originally $58, get these for $44</a>.
Originally $58, get these for $44.

Nike Tanjun

<a href="https://fave.co/2wzxKOW" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Originally $65, get these now for $55" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Originally $65, get these now for $55</a>.
Originally $65, get these now for $55.

Ted Baker Avelinh

<a href="https://fave.co/3apBZvv" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Originally $80, get these now for $60" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Originally $80, get these now for $60</a>.
Originally $80, get these now for $60.

