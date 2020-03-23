The Best Shoes On Sale At Zappos Right Now, From Sandals To Slippers
It’s a truth that shoe obsessives know all too well: you can never have too many pairs.
But if you’re feeling like your old, furry slippers are worn-out or that the soles on your favorite slip-ons have lost their support, you might be looking for new pairs that won’t be a pain to break-in.
Luckily, Zappos is having what it’s calling the Make-Your-Day-A-Little-Brighter Sale for a limited time. The sale includes slippers, slip-ons, sandals and sneakers. Plus, loungewear and athleisure styles are marked down, too.
From slippers that give your toes a little breathing room to slip-ons to run errands in, there’s a pair for every mood. There’s even a sale category called “fuzz and fluff,” if you’re hoping to find all things faux-fur.
Just FYI: Zappos says its shipping times are running longer than usual (standard shipping normally takes four to five business days) because of a rise in demand, so your order might just take a little longer to get to you.
From Tory Burch sandals that are half-off to Kate Spade leopard slippers with pom-poms and gold-trimmed Adidas sneakers, there’s lots of deals hiding in the sale.
Of course, we had to take a peek for ourselves and our toes, too, and found the best shoes on sale at Zappos right now.
Check out these shoes on sale at Zappos:
Seychelles Lighthearted
Franco Sarto Ediana by SARTO
Kate Spade New York Sabilla
Free People Mont Blanc Sandal
Rebecca Minkoff Marciann
Superga 2790 Acotw Platform Sneaker
adidas Originals Stan Smith
MICHAEL Michael Kors Cersei Flex Flat
Keds Champion-Canvas Slip-On
Superga 2750 COTU Classic Sneaker
Taryn Rose Vanessa
Vans Slide-On
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Trail
Nike Kawa Slide
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36
Nike Classic Cortez Leather
UGG Tasman
Badgley Mischka Josette
UGG Coquette Sequin Stars
UGG Fuzz Yeah
Tory Burch Miller
New Balance Fresh Foam 1080v9
Tory Burch Thin Flip Flop
Nike Tanjun
Ted Baker Avelinh
