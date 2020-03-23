The Best Shoes On Sale At Zappos Right Now, From Sandals To Slippers

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Step into this sale: Zappos just marked down a ton of shoes. (Photo: HuffPost )

It’s a truth that shoe obsessives know all too well: you can never have too many pairs.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But if you’re feeling like your old, furry slippers are worn-out or that the soles on your favorite slip-ons have lost their support, you might be looking for new pairs that won’t be a pain to break-in.

Luckily, Zappos is having what it’s calling the Make-Your-Day-A-Little-Brighter Sale for a limited time. The sale includes slippers, slip-ons, sandals and sneakers. Plus, loungewear and athleisure styles are marked down, too.

From slippers that give your toes a little breathing room to slip-ons to run errands in, there’s a pair for every mood. There’s even a sale category called “fuzz and fluff,” if you’re hoping to find all things faux-fur.

Just FYI: Zappos says its shipping times are running longer than usual (standard shipping normally takes four to five business days) because of a rise in demand, so your order might just take a little longer to get to you.

From Tory Burch sandals that are half-off to Kate Spade leopard slippers with pom-poms and gold-trimmed Adidas sneakers, there’s lots of deals hiding in the sale.

Of course, we had to take a peek for ourselves and our toes, too, and found the best shoes on sale at Zappos right now.

Check out these shoes on sale at Zappos:

Seychelles Lighthearted

Franco Sarto Ediana by SARTO

Kate Spade New York Sabilla

Free People Mont Blanc Sandal

Rebecca Minkoff Marciann

Superga 2790 Acotw Platform Sneaker

adidas Originals Stan Smith

MICHAEL Michael Kors Cersei Flex Flat

Keds Champion-Canvas Slip-On

Superga 2750 COTU Classic Sneaker

Taryn Rose Vanessa

Vans Slide-On

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Trail

Nike Kawa Slide

Story continues

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36

Nike Classic Cortez Leather

UGG Tasman

Badgley Mischka Josette

UGG Coquette Sequin Stars

UGG Fuzz Yeah

Tory Burch Miller

New Balance Fresh Foam 1080v9

Tory Burch Thin Flip Flop

Nike Tanjun

Ted Baker Avelinh

Related...

Comfy Work-From-Home Clothes That Aren't Sweats Or PJs

At-Home-Workout Equipment You Need For An Effective Exercise

Everlane Is Bundling 2-Packs Of Popular Loungewear Pieces

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.