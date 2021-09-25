Zanini RTW Spring 2022

Marco Zanini has a profound knowledge of the fashion industry and he is fully aware that to grow his Zanini line, presenting its sixth collection this September, he needs financial support. “It’s definitely time to find a partner,” said the designer, while showing his spring 2022 lineup, as sophisticated and chic as usual.

The look: Zanini updated his signature sober and discreet elegance with more playful touches. Upscale natural fabrics with textures continued to take center stage in this refined lineup for women who want to look impeccable and unique, including during their spare time.

Quote of note: “The process here is very different, it’s about trying to really understand the needs of my clients and my final consumers. It’s not about the bold look for the catwalk, it’s about the small details that make each piece appealing for women living a real life.”

Key pieces: A cotton and silk shirt, printed with a hand-drawn motif of straw baskets, tucked into linen pleated short pants; a relaxed striped suit featuring baggy pants with a drawstring waist; a feminine, flared shirtdress decorated with a floral pattern, and a navy blue jumpsuit blending sartorial details with workwear.

Takeaway: In today’s market, that is becoming more and more challenging for niche brands, Zanini has certainly all the right credentials to succeed at growing in an organic way, without loosing its signature exclusivity.

